Only 4 teams remain in the NFL playoffs as we head to NFC and AFC Championship weekend. The winner of each game will, of course, head to the Super Bowl. Among the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs, eleven Wolverines are currently on a roster.

Michigan is well-represented in the NFC, with six active players and one practice squad. Aidan Hutchinson and Graham Glasgow are starters on the hometown Detroit Lions. Donovan Peoples-Jones is part of the WR rotation.

Jake Moody is the kicker for the San Francisco 49ers after they used a third-round pick to select the Wolverine legend. Ambry Thomas is part of the cornerback rotation, while Ronnie Bell has been in the wide receiver rotation, but inactive in recent weeks.

Three Wolverines are on John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens, but none are currently active. David Ojabo has missed of the season due to an ACL injury and surgery. Ben Mason and Josh Ross are currently on the Ravens practice squad.

Mike Danna is the lone Michigan representative on the Kansas City Chiefs. Danna is a starting defense end for the Chiefs and is 4th on the team in sacks.



