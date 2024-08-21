14 Michigan Wolverines Named to Senior Bowl Watchlist
The Reese's Senior Bowl has announced its watchlist for its 2025 roster.
Michigan had 14 players named to the list ahead of the 2024 season.
Jaishawn Barham LB
Rayshaun Benny DL
Donovan Edwards RB
Mason Graham DL
Kenneth Grant DL
Myles Hinton OL
Will Johnson DB
Colston Loveland TE
Derrick Moore DL
Rod Moore DB
Kalel Mullings LB
Makari Paige DB
Josaiah Stewart DL
William Wagner LS
Under Jim Nagy's leadership, the Senior Bowl has become the kickoff to the NFL Draft. This year will be the first year that juniors who have declared for the draft can be included. Which is why players like Graham, Grant, Johnson, and Loveland are featured.
The Reese's Senior Bowl will take place on February 1, 2025, in Mobile, Alabama.