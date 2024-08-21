Michigan had 14 players named to the list ahead of the 2024 season.

The Reese's Senior Bowl has announced its watchlist for its 2025 roster.

Under Jim Nagy's leadership, the Senior Bowl has become the kickoff to the NFL Draft. This year will be the first year that juniors who have declared for the draft can be included. Which is why players like Graham, Grant, Johnson, and Loveland are featured.

The Reese's Senior Bowl will take place on February 1, 2025, in Mobile, Alabama.



