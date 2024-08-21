PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
14 Michigan Wolverines Named to Senior Bowl Watchlist

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

The Reese's Senior Bowl has announced its watchlist for its 2025 roster.

Michigan had 14 players named to the list ahead of the 2024 season.

Jaishawn Barham LB

Rayshaun Benny DL

Donovan Edwards RB

Mason Graham DL

Kenneth Grant DL

Myles Hinton OL

Will Johnson DB

Colston Loveland TE

Derrick Moore DL

Rod Moore DB

Kalel Mullings LB

Makari Paige DB

Josaiah Stewart DL

William Wagner LS

Under Jim Nagy's leadership, the Senior Bowl has become the kickoff to the NFL Draft. This year will be the first year that juniors who have declared for the draft can be included. Which is why players like Graham, Grant, Johnson, and Loveland are featured.

The Reese's Senior Bowl will take place on February 1, 2025, in Mobile, Alabama.


