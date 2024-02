Before last season started, former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was open about the possibility of the Wolverines breaking Georgia's record for the number of draft picks taken in a draft, which is 15.

Harbaugh boasted that as many as 20 players on his roster could be taken in the draft.

While time will tell whether that claim holds, outlets are showing multiple U-M players that could be taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus released its Top 200 2024 NFL Draft prospects list this week, with the Wolverines boasting 14 players ranked.

Below is where PFF ranked the U-M players.