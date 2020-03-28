Michigan once again in 2019 featured a top-10 pass defense, in terms of average yards given up per game. The Wolverines checked in 10th nationally, surrendering just 185.5 passing yards per game.

When it came time to slow down the high flyers, though, U-M showed it still has some work to do. Ohio State threw for 313 yards in its 56-27 win in Michigan Stadium, then Alabama followed up with 327 passing yards in a 35-16 win at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

U-M lost its only 2019 All-Big Ten first-team performer on defense when senior cornerback Lavert Hill walked out the door. Now, the remaining talent looks to build on the unit’s many past successes — and take it up a notch when necessary. Veteran coach Bob Shoop steps in to handle the safeties, representing one big change this year.