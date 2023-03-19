Brandyn Hillman has a found a new home after recently being released from his NLI at Notre Dame. The 2023 three star athlete will instead enroll in Ann Arbor and play for the Michigan Wolverines.

Hillman cited personal reasons for his request to be released from Notre Dame. It didn't take long for new offers to start pouring in. Soon after his announcement Hillman received offers from Michigan, LSU, Wisconsin, and others. The following day Michigan's rival Ohio State offered, but it was the Wolverines who ultimately earned Hillman's commitment.

Hillman competed in the Polynesian Bowl this offseason and was a defensive standout leading to many labeling him a steal for the Irish. Hillman is a true athlete, however, able to excel on both sides of the ball.

A staple of Jim Harbaugh's recruiting strategy in recent seasons has been targeting versatile athletes who can play multiple spots. It sounds cliche but simply going after someone for being a great football player and then letting every sort itself out. Harbaugh has embraced these situations some consider difficult and thrived with them. From Zach Gentry to Hassan Haskins to Mike Sainristil last season, a player like Hillman will find his way to the field to help Michigan.

Hillman is expected to enroll in the summer and join the Wolverines in time to compete this fall.