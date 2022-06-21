2023 DL Tyler Thompson on official visit to Michigan: 'It felt like family'
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Quotes obtained by The Wolfpack Central's Jacey Zembal.Michigan hosted a bevy of talented 2023 recruits over the last two weekends as official visit season has officially kicked off in Ann Arbor in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news