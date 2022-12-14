"The thing that made it Michigan, made me want to go to Michigan, was that it's honestly the academics," Pierce said. "If I'm going to Michigan, it would be put me in a great place for the rest of my life, I feel like. It would set me up for the rest of my life. Number one public university, great opportunities in Ann Arbor, it's right next to Detroit. I felt at home at Michigan when I took my visit. It was a combination of those things that led me to be a Wolverine."

Down to the in-state program Illinois or the Wolverines, Pierce told Rivals that it was the Wolverines' academic prowess that won out in the end.

Michigan has added some extra muscle to its defensive line class as 2023 four-star lineman Roderick Pierce has committed to the Wolverines on Wednesday.

To put the cherry on top of the recruitment of Pierce, his family hosted multiple members of the Wolverines' coaching staff on Tuesday for an in-home visit.

The interaction between his family and the U-M coaching staff was a surreal moment for him and solidified his decision to pick the Wolverines.

"It was great," Pierce said. "It was Coach Harbaugh, Coach Elston and Coach Minter. All great guys, it was really fun to see them interact with my family. My grandad is kind of a character, my grandma, my cousin, my aunt and my mom and dad and little brother were there. It was pretty fun seeing them interact with Coach Harbaugh, Coach Elston and Coach Minter. It was great. It was a good visit."

The coaching was sure to outline where they saw Pierce fit in to their plans at the next level as well, saying that he could fit anywhere from a 3-tech defensive tackle to a bigger defensive end on the line.

Now that his recruitment is out of the way and a race to the early signing period is on, Pierce is now turning his attention to being a recruiter for the class.

With one player, in particular, he has targeted.

"I got some recruiting to do," Pierce said. "Gotta get my boy Jamel (Howard), he's taking an official visit this weekend I believe. Gotta get him. Just recruiting. Trying to round out this class."