2023 four-star Ronan Hanafin excited about opportunity to play at Michigan

Before Michigan's Zak Zinter would go on to earn All-Big honors his sophomore year and help his team clinch the Joe Moore Award in recognition of the country's most outstanding offensive line, he was a four-star high schooler hailing from a New England institution in search of his next big move.

Before Zinter would become a stalwart at the right guard position, he was signing on the dotted line while sitting among the Rivals250 prospect rankings at third overall in the state of Massachusetts.

Now, a former teammate and good friend of his at Buckingham Browne & Nichols in Cambridge is receiving heavy interest from the Wolverines, who also picked up an offer announced Tuesday.

2023 four-star athlete Ronan Hanafin got the call from Michigan assistant coach George Helow about the news. The Wolverines are scouting him at linebacker despite playing both wide receiver and safety for the Knights.

"It was definitely a big offer," Hanafin told The Maize and Blue Review. "Michigan's the No. 2 ranked team in the country so definitely a big one. Zak (Zinter) is my best friend's brother so we have that connection there. I look up to him and is one of my good friends. Zach was telling me how much he loves Michigan."

Hanafin has also been offered to play linebacker for both Boston and Syracuse while other schools like Notre Dame see him more as an athlete to see where he fits in the future.

The 6-foot-3, 206 pound junior is listed at 217th overall in the 2023 class, as well as the 32nd wide receiver in the country and No. 6 in his home state. Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and others are in the mix.

Hanafin also plays lacrosse but hasn't had a season since the eighth grade due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his school having a spring football season earlier this year.

"(Michigan) obviously reached out and asked for my film which they liked," Hanafin said. They said they liked my speed and skill set. Also with how I can drop back into coverage and made tackles in the open field."

Hanafin has yet to visit Michigan but coming out to see the campus sometime next spring is something he wants to do. He's already done trips to Boston College and Notre Dame and has taken part in a West Virginia summer camp back in June.

"Right now, I'm really focused on keeping my recruitment 100 percent open and try to get all the looks I can from all over," Hanafin said. "In the future I'll cut my list down but not ready for that at the moment. It's a big deal to be offered by those schools which has made me work even harder."