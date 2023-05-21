Included with the Wolverines were Moore's hometown school Maryland, Michigan's rivals Ohio State, as well as Florida and Florida State. Michigan has recruited well in the DMV area over the last few seasons. Moore plays wide receiver at Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland where he is a teammate of another Michigan target, EDGE Darien Mayo.

At 6'3" 190lbs, Moore definitely has the size you'd want in an outside receiver, especially in the Big Ten. But he uses that size in all the right ways. He's physical at the line against press, and he competes for tough catches in traffic and wins jump balls down the line and in the end zone. Moore can block in the run game, which is essential to getting on the field at Michigan.

He can get by receivers who aren't pressing as well, Moore shows flashes of elite footwork at the start of routes, and excellent timing in his cuts or sluggo routes to catch defenders biting.

Michigan currently has one wide receiver committed to the 2024 class in legacy recruit Channing Goodwin. Along with Moore, Michigan is targeting a long list of receivers that includes Ryan Wingo, I'Marion Stewart, Jordan Schipp, and many more. With an estimated three spots available, who ends up in this class could come down to who is ready to commit first.