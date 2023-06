Michigan footballs has gained another addition to its 2024 class as three-star defensive end Dominic Nichols (Ijamsville, MD.) announced his commitment to the program.

Nichols took an official visit to Ann Arbor earlier in June.

The DMV product recently announced a top eight of Michigan, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Clemson, choosing the Wolverines over those seven other schools.

Nichols plays a standing EDGE in a defense similar to Michigan’s, which makes me him a uniquely perfect fit for the Wolverine Amoeba defense.

He becomes the second EDGE in Michigan's class joining fellow Marylander Devon Baxter. Michigan is still recruiting the position with players including Elias Rudolph and Brian Robinson.