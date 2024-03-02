For our Position Breakdown series, we will look at each position group for Michigan Football as we head toward spring practices. How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should watch heading into the spring and, eventually, the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation, that could change how the group looks? Let's talk ball carriers POSITION BREAKDOWN SERIES Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Reciever

Tight End

Offensive Line

EDGE

Defensive Tackle

Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety

DEPTH CHART

RUNNING BACK STATUS PLAYER STARTER DONOVAN EDWARDS STARTER KALEL MULLINGS ROTATION BENJAMIN HALL DEPTH TAVIERRE DUNLAP, COLE CABANA

WHAT'S THE STORY?

The task for 2024 is replacing arguably the greatest running back in Michigan Football history. Blake Corum is heading to the NFL, but the running back room is still great. Donovan Edwards is returning after a season where he said he struggled mentally returning from an injury. A healthy spring following a two-touchdown performance in the National Championship game should get Edwards on track to return to the elite runner we've seen him be. Some may think it's obvious Edwards will be RB1, but there is a question about who will be the primary back. What made Corum so valuable to the offense was early down success to keep Michigan on schedule, and short yardage conversions, first downs and touchdowns. There is no doubt that Edwards is a home run hitter, but he hasn't shown the ability to get the extra yards on early downs, the 3-5 yard runs to set the offense up. Edwards may still be best used as the backfield's RB2 and top pass-catching threat.





2023 Mullings vs Edwards Player Att YCO/A MTF/A BAY% 1D/TD Edwards 119 2.67 .11 29.8% 21(5TD) Mullings 36 4.14 .27 19.4% 18(1TD)

Edwards was bouncing back from an injury and Mullings was dealing with injuries throughout the season, so these numbers aren't the complete story but they are what we have. Mullings got a ridiculous 4.14 yards after contact per attempt compared to Edwards' 2.67. Mullings also forced more missed tackles, getting one on 27% of his rushing attempts compared to Edwards' 11%. Over 29% of Edwards' yardage came on long breakaway runs. When it comes to finding the sticks, Mullings got a first down on nearly half of his carries. The counter argument of course is the one time we saw Edwards has RB1 in Michigan's last three games of the 2022 season he was elite. Let's take a look at those games with these metrics.

Edwards 2022 vs OSU, Purdue, TCU Att YCO/A MTF/A BAY% 1D/TD 70 4.71 .24 64.4% 19(3TD)

The breakaway percentage is misleading because of 85, 65, 60, and 54-yard runs. You obviously take that all day. The yards after contact beat 2023 Mullings, the missed tackles forced per attempt is nearly identical, but the first downs per attempt is lower. It will be interesting to see if we get any clues from usage in the spring or if we have to wait and see in the fall.

X FACTOR