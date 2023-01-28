2024 OL Luke Hamilton made some noise in Michigan circles this weekend as it was confirmed that he made it up to Madison to be on Wisconsin’s campus for Junior Day.

Despite the initial shock, Hamilton told Maize & Blue Review that the fans shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

“Tell them not to be worried,” Hamilton said. “I am committed to Harbaugh, Moore, Michigan and the culture harbaugh has made there. I will be there if they are there.”

The reasoning behind Hamilton’s decision to visit Wisconsin was for him to do his due diligence.

With the Harbaugh-to-NFL rumors rearing it’s ugly head, Hamilton wanted to make sure he wouldn’t be caught by surprise, even if there isn’t anything to the rumors

“With the harbaugh rumors to the NFL and one just coming out recently Im keeping my options open,” Hamilton said “So that if he does go to the NFL and the staff departs I will still have options.”