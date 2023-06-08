Michigan Football has started out on fire with the 2024 class, currently ranked #1 in the country. June is going to be a busy month with lots of official visitors and some commitments expected. One name getting a lot of attention is OT Bennett Warren who has announced his top 4 ahead of his official visit to Michigan.
At 6'8" 318lbs, Warren is a beast playing tackle in Sugar Land, TX. He's not just size however, as Warren possesses excellent footwork and athletic ability. A dual sport athlete, Warren also plays basketball and competes in track and field. Michigan has made multi-sport athletes a priority in recruiting the last few seasons.
Warren is coming off an official visit to Texas A&M last weekend. After his trip to Ann Arbor, Warren is scheduled to visit Oklahoma on June 16 and Tennessee on June 23.
Rivals FutureCast currently favors Texas A&M having two predictions and Maize & Blue Review's Josh Henschke predicting Michigan.
---
