2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald decommits from Michigan
Michigan lost its longest-tenured class of 2025 commit on Monday night when stud four-star Chris Ewald Jr. decommitted from the Wolverines. Ewald originally committed to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan in December of 2022, but now, more than a year later, he no longer intends on attending the University of Michigan.
Ewald is the 23rd-rated class of 2025 player in the country, as well as the sixth-best player in the state of Florida and the third-best cornerback in his class.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 179 pounds, Ewald is a prospect with loads of potential.
Now, Michigan holds just three commitments in the 2025 class from four-star quarterback Carter Smith, four-star defensive end Bobby Kanka and four-star tight end Eli Owens.
