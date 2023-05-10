2025 LB Coleman Lewis says Michigan offer "dream come true"
Michigan's success on the recruiting trail has seen the Wolverine coaching staff make moves in recruiting hot beds like California, Texas, and Georgia. The staff has been working hard and possibly no coach has been out more than linebackers coach Chris Partridge.
An offer from Michigan today caught my eye, with 2025 LB Coleman Lewis.
Lewis is a middle linebacker from Valdosta, GA. He plays football and baseball at Lowndes High School. Michigan has made a point of pursuing athletic players who compete in multiple sports in recent years.
On the football field, Lewis stands like an old school linebacker in the middle. He is not afraid of contact as he bursts sheds blocks from offensive lineman to get to ball carriers. His field vision and football IQ jump out as plus for only being a sophomore. Whether dropping into coverage or spying a QB and coming for a big hit on a scramble. It's easy to see why the smart and physical linebacker caught Partridge's eye.
He's also just a football player. Cliche or not, that's what Michigan looks for. Along with big plays at middle linebacker, Lewis doesn't take plays off even on kickoff coverage. I spoke with Lewis after his offer and asked him about making big plays even on kickoffs.
"Yeah, I love kickoff. It's where you can get your extra tackles at."
Lowndes is familiar ground for Partridge and Michigan, as its the home of current Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett. I asked Lewis what the Michigan offer meant to him, given his connection to Barrett.
"Yeah I’ve been keeping up with Mike since he’s gotten out of high school. He was probably my most favorite player to watch at Lowndes growing up. And getting an offer from where he went is a dream come true."
Lewis is clearly an underrated prospect early in the cycle, something Michigan is no stranger to targeting on the trail. Lewis has big time offers from programs like LSU, Auburn, and others but Michigan has his attention, and he plans to get to Ann Arbor soon.
"Michigan has been one of my biggest offers and I’d love to get to know the staff better and have them as an option to go there. I’m planning on going up there this summer for the camp."
