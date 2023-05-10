Michigan's success on the recruiting trail has seen the Wolverine coaching staff make moves in recruiting hot beds like California, Texas, and Georgia. The staff has been working hard and possibly no coach has been out more than linebackers coach Chris Partridge. An offer from Michigan today caught my eye, with 2025 LB Coleman Lewis.





Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIExCcyBjb2Fj aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ1BhcnRyaWRn ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDUGFydHJpZGdlPC9hPiBJ IGFtIGJsZXNzZWQgYW5kIGhvbm9yZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBm cm9tIHRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIE1pY2hpZ2FuICEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfTWludGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9NaW50ZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hKaW00VU0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoSmltNFVNPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nh cnRlclZpa2luZ3NGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FydGVyVmlr aW5nc0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo X0ZyZWRNP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9GcmVkTTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9BX0FuZGVycz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfQV9BbmRlcnM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmVyZW15T19Kb2huc29uP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKZXJlbXlPX0pvaG5zb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0RGVCYXJ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNYXR0 RGVCYXJ5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRkZaMlE2dW94RSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZGWjJRNnVveEU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29s ZW1hbiBMZXdpcyAoQENvbGVtYW5MZXdpczgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29sZW1hbkxld2lzOC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NjI4OTA5MjYw NTI5NjY0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lewis is a middle linebacker from Valdosta, GA. He plays football and baseball at Lowndes High School. Michigan has made a point of pursuing athletic players who compete in multiple sports in recent years. On the football field, Lewis stands like an old school linebacker in the middle. He is not afraid of contact as he bursts sheds blocks from offensive lineman to get to ball carriers. His field vision and football IQ jump out as plus for only being a sophomore. Whether dropping into coverage or spying a QB and coming for a big hit on a scramble. It's easy to see why the smart and physical linebacker caught Partridge's eye. He's also just a football player. Cliche or not, that's what Michigan looks for. Along with big plays at middle linebacker, Lewis doesn't take plays off even on kickoff coverage. I spoke with Lewis after his offer and asked him about making big plays even on kickoffs. "Yeah, I love kickoff. It's where you can get your extra tackles at." Lowndes is familiar ground for Partridge and Michigan, as its the home of current Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett. I asked Lewis what the Michigan offer meant to him, given his connection to Barrett.