Pettijohn is ranked as the No. 78 overall prospect nationally in his class for next year. Additionally, the McKinney, Texas defender is considered the No. 15 recruit in the Lone Star State.

The nation's No. 1 inside linebacker for the 2025 recruiting cycle has trimmed his list of contenders for his commitment down to 12 programs.

Pettijohn, a Syracuse legacy, has picked up where he left off after a breakout sophomore campaign a year ago. He carried that momentum built into the 7-on-7 and camp circuits and over to his junior campaign.

The four-star has been credited with 74 total tackles and five tackles for loss this fall. He's added a sack, an interception and a pass deflection while roaming the second level of the defense.

In his recruitment, out of state programs such as Florida and USC have made strong impressions on the defender out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. He has made trips out to see both campuses and has teammates - Xavier Filsaime (Gators) and Bryan Jackson (Trojans) - set to attend those respective schools.

Closer to home, Texas is a program that is worth paying attention. Longhorns assistant Jeff Choate is leading the charge there. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and LSU are more programs that are in the early mix.

As for what's next in his recruitment, Pettijohn is set to head back out West for a return visit to USC as the Trojans host conference foe Utah this weekend. Assistant Brian Odom is running point for Lincoln Riley's staff.