2026 QB commit Brady Hart plays recruiter role during BBQ visit
Life is different for 2026 Rivals50 quarterback Brady Hart these days. With it being over a month since his commitment to Michigan, his role has quickly shifted from being the recruit to the recrui...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news