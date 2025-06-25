2026 Rivals300 WR Zion Robinson commits to Michigan

Zion Robinson , a four-star wide receiver out of Texas, announced his commitment to Michigan on Wednesday, giving the Wolverines another dynamic weapon in their rapidly growing 2026 recruiting class.

Ranked No. 160 overall in the country by the On3 Industry Ranking, Robinson is the No. 22 wide receiver nationally and the No. 24 prospect in Texas.

Standing between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 and weighing around 180 pounds, Robinson pairs track-level speed with a wide catch radius and strong leaping ability. He consistently wins in contested situations by high-pointing the football.

Robinson chose the Wolverines over offers from Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and Penn State. He took official visits to both Ann Arbor and College Station in June. Ultimately, Michigan’s consistent communication and long-standing relationship with him — led by Ron Bellamy and Sherrone Moore — proved to be the deciding factor.

On the field, Robinson is a true vertical threat who can stretch defenses with his top-end speed. He also brings value in the intermediate game. His ability to win contested catches and make plays across the middle makes him an ideal fit for the power spread offense Michigan is expected to run under Chip Lindsey.