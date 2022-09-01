Each week until the season begins, MBR will count down the 22 Wolverines to Watch in 2022. These are the twenty-two players with the best chance to make an impact ranked by their potential impact.

Compared to some of the best versatile backs in football, including Alvin Kamara, Edwards' array of skills make him a future pro prospect. Is he a receiver playing running back? Or a running back that can be a wide receiver? Edwards rushed for ~2,500 yards in high school and had over 700 receiving yards. He found the end zone 42 times in two seasons. Want to classify Edwards? He's a weapon wherever he lines up.

Donovan Edwards was one of the most coveted running backs in the 2021 class. While many thought he would ultimately end up at Michigan, Edwards took full advantage of the recruiting process. Edwards considered Michigan rivals like Ohio State and Notre Dame but seriously considered Georgia. When signing day came in December of 2020, the hometown Wolverines ultimately got Edwards's commitment.

Edwards started his freshman season in 2021 as RB3 behind a talented Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins duo. He saw a few carries in Michigan's first two games before a blowout of Northern Illinois would give Edwards his first chance at showing what he can do. On eight carries, Edwards ran for 86 yards, including a long touchdown.

Against Maryland, with Blake Corum out, Donovan Edwards was RB2. However, the Wolverines decided to let the world know what Edwards could do catching the ball.

Against Ohio State, Edwards wowed everyone in the crowd, including announcers Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt, with an impressive one-handed grab. Then, in the Big Ten Championship game, Edwards got to show off his arm.

Although we only saw a glimpse, we got to see the do it all player literally, do it all.

After playing behind a powerful in 2021, Edwards is now part of that powerful duo with Blake Corum. As I said in the Corum article in this countdown, the two have the potential to pair as the best running back tandem in the country. So why do I have Edwards at #1 and Corum at #2?

Hassan Haskins is gone, and so are his 270 carries. Corum looked like a Heisman candidate in the early part of the season before an ankle injury kept him below 100% for the rest of the year, allowing Haskins to step up for his monster second half. If healthy, I still anticipate Corum will be RB1 and will see a significant carry bump, but how many?

Haskins broke 20 carries in 7 games last season. I am not sure we will see either back do that this year. Even if you get Corum above 200 for the season, Edwards is likely still looking at 150+. A running QB, more of west coast offensive involving Michigan's loaded WRs and TEs, quick and bigger blowouts. Many things could cut into carries this season, but Edwards will get his fair share.

Where Edwards leaps at me is as a receiver. This is where we saw him shine in 2021, and I don't expect 2022 to be any different. He is a better runner than he gets credit for, but we know what he can do catching the ball and after. Edwards finished 2021 with 20 catches for 265 yards; almost all came in the last four games of the year. That pace over an entire season would be 60 catches for 795 yards. Will he get those kinds of numbers? Maybe, but he can. Even if you cut that in half to 30 for 400, that would make him WR4 last season.

It is hard to predict Edwards could lead the team in receiving with how loaded Michigan is, but I think he can, partly because of how loaded Michigan is. Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson could absolutely lead the team in receiving again, or deep threats Roman Wilson or Andrel Anthony, but with heavy rotations, the wealth could be spread around. Regardless, WR3 behind whichever two of that group lead the way is not a crazy prediction. Pair that with RB2 numbers that Corum to nearly 1000 yards, and Edwards is looking at potentially 1500 scrimmage yards with double-digit touchdowns.

His versatility, strength, speed, agility, and freakish ability make Edwards a unicorn. We don't see a lot of players like him in college football, but when we do, they usually make a monster impact. Edwards has the potential to be an absolute star on a national scale, and even if he isn't the leader running back or receiver at any given time, he makes incredible plays doing both. That is why for 2022, Donovan Edwards is my #1 player to watch for the Michigan Wolverines.