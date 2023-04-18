Throughout the spring and summer M&BR will be counting down the "23 in '23 Wolverines to Watch". These are the twenty-three players with the best chance to make an impact ranked by their potential impact.

#21 EDGE Braiden McGregor

2022 RANK = NR

As a Recruit

Braiden McGregor was one of the top prospects in the state of Michigan and a coveted defensive end throughout the country. McGregor had an impressive offer list that included Michigan, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Clemson. McGregor ultimately chose to stay with the hometown Wolverines. His junior year was off the charts with 99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. A serious knee injury would cut his senior season short, and ultimately impact the start of his career in Ann Arbor.

College Career

McGregor redshirted his freshman season as he rehabbed from the previous year's injury. He would play in nine games in Michigan's 2021 season, with his best game coming against Northwestern where he logged 3 tackles and a tackle for loss. In 2022 with Aidan Hutchinson gone, McGregor became a solid contributor in the two-deep EDGE rotation. McGregor played in all 14 games last season, including three starts with Mike Morris out with an injury. McGregor had 16 tackles, but most notably 5 were tackles for loss and he had 2.5 sacks. McGregor showed flashes throughout the season, getting pressure on the quarterback, and nearly getting an interception against Ohio State, but he was somewhat inconsistent. Overall, a strong season that reminded everyone why McGregor was heralded as a recruit.

2023 Expectations