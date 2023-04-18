23 in '23 Wolverines to Watch: #21 EDGE Braiden McGregor
Throughout the spring and summer M&BR will be counting down the "23 in '23 Wolverines to Watch". These are the twenty-three players with the best chance to make an impact ranked by their potential impact.
#21 EDGE Braiden McGregor
2022 RANK = NR
As a Recruit
Braiden McGregor was one of the top prospects in the state of Michigan and a coveted defensive end throughout the country. McGregor had an impressive offer list that included Michigan, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Clemson.
McGregor ultimately chose to stay with the hometown Wolverines. His junior year was off the charts with 99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. A serious knee injury would cut his senior season short, and ultimately impact the start of his career in Ann Arbor.
College Career
McGregor redshirted his freshman season as he rehabbed from the previous year's injury. He would play in nine games in Michigan's 2021 season, with his best game coming against Northwestern where he logged 3 tackles and a tackle for loss.
In 2022 with Aidan Hutchinson gone, McGregor became a solid contributor in the two-deep EDGE rotation. McGregor played in all 14 games last season, including three starts with Mike Morris out with an injury. McGregor had 16 tackles, but most notably 5 were tackles for loss and he had 2.5 sacks. McGregor showed flashes throughout the season, getting pressure on the quarterback, and nearly getting an interception against Ohio State, but he was somewhat inconsistent. Overall, a strong season that reminded everyone why McGregor was heralded as a recruit.
2023 Expectations
McGregor has dealt with adversity, fighting past an injury and then climbing the depth chart, waiting his turn behind players like Hutchinson and Ojabo. Now heading to 2023 McGregor has the opportunity to turn all of his potential into reality.
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has said McGregor has a chance to be a dominant player for Michigan if he can find consistency. Michigan is again expected to utilize a committee approach at EDGE rusher with McGregor leading a group that includes Derrick Moore, Jaylen Harrell, and Josaiah Stewart. McGregor may be the most intriguing of the group.
Last offseason, the question we heard over and over again is who will replace Aidan Hutchinson. Mike Morris had a great season, and the team itself improved in pass rush, but no one took on that role as lead sack-getter. This season, the question still lingers, although the Amoeba defense under Minter has shown how it thrives with depth and versatility. Still, it is hard to not say Braiden McGregor could do Hutchinson-like things for the Wolverines.
The comparisons between the two are obvious, from size to style, and the fact they even kind of look alike. At 6'6" 270lbs, McGregor has the frame to hold down the strong side EDGE spot. We know he has the tools and talent, as we saw those flashes last year. Now, he won't be limited in snaps or role and has the opportunity to make that impact. #21 almost feels like the floor for McGregor, because if he does find that consistency, as his defensive coordinator says, McGregor could dominate in 2023.
