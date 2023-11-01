Going into a night game at the Big House Purdue is going to have to score a lot of points against Michigan and get timely stops to keep it competitive. That means their passing game and pass rush, like in most games, will be extremely crucial. Let's take a look at three Boilermakers who will need to play well and make a major impact on Saturday for Purdue to stay in the game against Michigan.

QB Hudson Card (#1)

The Purdue transfer quarterback, via the Texas Longhorns, has had a very up and down season to date. That said, the talent is there for junior QB Hudson Card. Card brings an added element in the ground game that is not utilized a ton by the Boilermakers, but against a dominant Michigan defense it will be important to keep them honest and give them a variety of looks. With a season completion percentage of 59.4%, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions and averaging 214 yards per game, Card has been very mediocre this season. Still, Purdue has shown a willingness to let him throw at a pretty high volume with 30 plus passes in all but one game this year and 40 or more in two games. His success or lack thereof will be a telltale sign of how the Boilermakers perform on Saturday night.

EDGE Kydran Jenkins

The leading sack-man in the Big Ten Conference resides in West Lafayette, Indiana. EDGE rusher Kydran Jenkins has seven total sacks on the year, which is 1.5 more than the next closest player. His performance this weekend will be a huge factor in determining Michigan's level of success throwing down field. It also helps that OLB Nic Scourton, who is the third place player in sacks in the conference, plays across from Jenkins. That duo is one of the best in the Big Ten and will be the biggest test to date for Michigan's offensive tackles Karsen Barnhart and Ladarius Henderson.

WR Deion Burks (#4)