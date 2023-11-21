3 Buckeyes to Watch vs Michigan
Finally, the week of The Game is upon us. Michigan versus Ohio State means that it is time to pick out three Buckeyes to watch against the Wolverines.
This could very well be a low scoring defensive battle, which is why Ohio State will need quality performances from their quarterback and star running back in order to put up points on the top defense in the nation.
Take a look at who could make a difference in what is essentially a regular season edition of the Big Ten Championship game, again.
QB Kyle McCord
Ohio State's junior quarterback and first year signal caller, Kyle McCord, has had a very good season overall. McCord has put up a completion percentage of 66.4% on the season and 70.2% in the last four games, while throwing for at least two touchdowns in 6 of his last seven games and in eight out of 11 total this season.
Positives aside, McCord has thrown three out of his four interceptions this season in the last four weeks and has struggled with his accuracy throwing downfield in most games other than against Michigan State.
Having his former high school teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. has bailed McCord out a lot of the time this season. If Michigan is going to slow down Ohio State's offense, they will need to start with limiting Harrison Jr. and making McCord throw the ball to other receivers.
RB TreVeyon Henderson
Henderson has been electric of late and is quietly one of the most talented running backs in the country. The OSU running back has rushed for over 100 yards in four out of his last five games and is averaging 6.9 yards per carry during that span.
Against Minnesota this past weekend, Henderson ran the ball 15 times for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns, good for nearly 10 yards per carry.
After being injured for The Game in 2022, he looks to be fully healthy and poses the toughest threat out of the backfield that the Michigan defense has faced all season. Henderson is a complete running back and Michigan will be tasked with stopping the momentum that he has built heading into the matchup.
DE J.T. Tuimoloau
J.T. Tuimoloau was the seventh ranked player in the nation in the 2021 recruiting class, but has overall underperformed due to inconsistency during his time with Ohio State.
After a mid-October hot streak of three straight games with 1.5 sacks, 1.5 sacks and one sack, the Buckeyes' defensive end has failed to record a QB takedown in the other seven games he has played in 2023.
That said, Michigan has dealt with some poor OT play injuries as of late, which will need to be shored up against Tuimoloau. He is as talented as they come and is capable of taking over a game, he just has not fully proved it yet in 2023.
If the Wolverines stifle him and the Buckeyes' pass rush, it could be a long day for Ohio State. Tuimoloau will have to show up big time defending the run and the pass if OSU wants to beat Michigan.
...
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @Nellybbll
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram