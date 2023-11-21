Finally, the week of The Game is upon us. Michigan versus Ohio State means that it is time to pick out three Buckeyes to watch against the Wolverines. This could very well be a low scoring defensive battle, which is why Ohio State will need quality performances from their quarterback and star running back in order to put up points on the top defense in the nation. Take a look at who could make a difference in what is essentially a regular season edition of the Big Ten Championship game, again.

QB Kyle McCord

Ohio State's junior quarterback and first year signal caller, Kyle McCord, has had a very good season overall. McCord has put up a completion percentage of 66.4% on the season and 70.2% in the last four games, while throwing for at least two touchdowns in 6 of his last seven games and in eight out of 11 total this season. Positives aside, McCord has thrown three out of his four interceptions this season in the last four weeks and has struggled with his accuracy throwing downfield in most games other than against Michigan State. Having his former high school teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. has bailed McCord out a lot of the time this season. If Michigan is going to slow down Ohio State's offense, they will need to start with limiting Harrison Jr. and making McCord throw the ball to other receivers.



RB TreVeyon Henderson

Henderson has been electric of late and is quietly one of the most talented running backs in the country. The OSU running back has rushed for over 100 yards in four out of his last five games and is averaging 6.9 yards per carry during that span. Against Minnesota this past weekend, Henderson ran the ball 15 times for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns, good for nearly 10 yards per carry. After being injured for The Game in 2022, he looks to be fully healthy and poses the toughest threat out of the backfield that the Michigan defense has faced all season. Henderson is a complete running back and Michigan will be tasked with stopping the momentum that he has built heading into the matchup.

DE J.T. Tuimoloau