Michigan is currently clinging onto a one-point halftime lead against the 8-4 Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines were beaten at their own game in the first half, as Purdue had more than a six-minute lead in time of possession. Here are three takeaways from the closer-than-expected first half.

This team will go as far as J.J. McCarthy takes it

J.J. McCarthy threw two first-half touchdowns and completed seven of his 11 passes for 90 yards in the first half. He got off to a rough start with a poor throw to Roman Wilson, which was originally ruled a catch, but was overturned after review.

Despite a less-than-stellar start, McCarthy continued to battle and found Colston Loveland and Luke Schoonmaker for 25-yard and seven-yard touchdowns, respectively. McCarthy also delivered a beautiful ball to Ronnie Bell over the middle of the field in the first quarter, but the senior receiver dropped it.

With Blake Corum unavailable, and with the running game not up to its typical standards, McCarthy may have to go out and win this game once again for Michigan. He did it last week in the biggest game of his life, and he might have to do it once again to bring Michigan another Big Ten Championship.

A tale of two halves?

Michigan's run game was essentially nonexistent in the first half last week against Ohio State. Corum left the game early with an injury, and Edwards struggled to get any rhythm going on the ground.

However, the flood gates opened in the second half. Edwards ran wild on the Buckeye defense in the second half, as the sophomore running back broke 75-yard and 85-yard touchdowns to put Ohio State away.

Edwards currently has 11 carries for 37 yards and an average of 3.4 yards per carry. It will be interesting to see whether Edwards can find gaps in Purdue's defense in the second half similar to how he did against the Buckeyes last week.

Has the playbook been closed once again?

Last week, we saw Michigan connect on three passing touchdowns of 45 yards or more as Cornelius Johnson and Colston Loveland torched the Ohio State defense. McCarthy found Johnson on back-to-back deep balls, and connected with Loveland early in the third quarter to give Michigan a lead.

This week, however, the deep ball hasn't been integrated in the offensive game plan. Loveland caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from McCarthy, but Johnson has just one catch for nine yards.