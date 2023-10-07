Michigan football outscored Minnesota 28-0 in the second half to cruise to a 52-10 victory over the Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday night to move to 6-0 on the season. Here are three takeaways from the Wolverines' victory:

Don't forget about Cornelius Johnson

Much has been made about the play of senior wide receiver Roman Wilson this season—and rightly so given his stat line and what he has meant to the Michigan offense up to the midway point of the year. However, on Saturday night, fellow senior Cornelius Johnson reminded Michigan fans how dangerous he can be in the passing game. Johnson hauled in three catches for 86 yards in the victory, including a 49-yard catch in the second quarter on a spectacular play where he had to fight off contact from the defender to haul it in. Wilson has been getting open with ease and has been J.J. McCarthy's favorite target through the air up to this point, but Johnson is still going to be a key part of the offense moving forward and he showed that in this Michigan win. In fact, the Wolverines had seven players catch a pass against the Minnesota defense as McCarthy spread the ball around and kept the Gophers' defense off balance while throwing for 219 yards and a touchdown. Having a clear deep threat is important in this offense that is so dangerous in the running game, and Johnson reminding everyone he can provide that element for this offense was a good sign for the Wolverines.

Secondary comes up big

The Wolverines' secondary had trouble staying healthy early in the season, but as the weeks have passed, Michigan has gotten healthier in the back end while also getting key experience for some young players. On the very first series of the game, sophomore cornerback Will Johnson read the eyes of Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and came away with a pick-six to put Michigan up 7-0 and give the Wolverines early momentum. Then, with 1:43 left in the third, Keon Sabb sat in a zone coverage and made an athletic play to secure an interception of his own and took it to the house to put the Wolverines up 45-10. At the very end of the first half, Sabb looked to get caught with his eyes in the backfield while not providing help over the top as Mike Sainristill got beat on a pass play by receiver Daniel Jackson with six seconds left until halftime. But that ended up being the only negative from the secondary all night long, and Sabb certainly made up for that play in a big way with his pick-six to help ice the road win for Michigan.

Mason Graham returns in a big way