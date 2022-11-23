A few days after Michigan was taken to the brink by Ohio, the Wolverines utilized a strong second half to run away from Jackson State in a 78-68 victory over the Tigers on Wednesday. The Wolverines were led by Jett Howard, who finished the game with 19 points and shot 4-7 from three in the winning effort. Below are three takeaways from the Wolverines' win.

You don't let the Ohio struggles beat you twice

I am not proclaiming that everything is fixed for Michigan after the near-debacle against Ohio but seeing an improved team show up a few days after the game is a positive sign in terms of the overall growth of a young team. The shooting numbers weren't fantastic but you'll take it during a win. The defensive disposition improved, free throw shooting improved. All good things to occur during a win. The defensive disposition was something that Juwan Howard took issue with early in the game and you can believe that was addressed during the week. The Wolverines came out disruptive in both halves and forced JSU into tough shots and turnovers. The Wolverines finished the game with double-digit blocks and caused the Tigers to turn the ball over 10 times. As for the free throw shooting, the Wolverines finished the game 16-19, a much-improved 76% from the line.

Terrance Williams II finding his shot is key for this team

If Michigan plans to make anything out of this season, it's going to have to find contributions from all over the team and not just a handful of key players. Terrance Williams II is one of those players whom the Wolverines needed more consistency from. Williams put in an encouraging performance against the Tigers, finishing the night with 11 points and 5 rebounds. He shot 4-10 from the field, 1-3 from three and 2-3 from the free throw line.

Bench production improved