The No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (10-0) and the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) will face off at 12 p.m. on FOX for the Wolverines final away game and the Terrapins final home game of the season. Take a look below at three Terrapins to watch before their upcoming matchup this weekend.

QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Taulia Tagovailoa was expected to take a major step going into this season, but his 2023 stats are very similar to his 2022 numbers. So far in 2023 he has completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,769 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In 2022, he put up a 67% completion percentage with 3,008 yards for 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Tagovailoa is one of the best and most talented quarterbacks in the conference, but his team has struggled around him and he has not been able to lift them above that with his play. Still, the senior quarterback and Maryland seems to be a ticking time-bomb that could go off at any minute offensively. He is fully capable of having a huge game against any opponent, but his struggles versus Ohio State and Penn State should give Michigan fans some confidence that they will be okay. That said, fans should be wary of his playmaking ability going into this game. If Tagovailoa plays well Maryland, at the very least, will have a shot.

DB Tarheeb Still

Tarheeb Still is Maryland's interception leader and is tied for first in the conference with Wisconsin's Ricardo Hallman. While playing in two less games than Hallman, the Still has an impressive five interceptions on the year. That is tied for second in the nation. Still, a 6'1" 196 pound senior, has proven to be a very physical cover-corner and is playing the best football of his career this season. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will have to be careful because Still does a great job of baiting quarterbacks into throws and his electric speed could take one to the house. Earlier this season Still returned a punt an impressive 92 yards for a touchdown.

RB Roman Hemby