Michigan is taking on Ohio State and defensive play will be paramount for the Wolverines against the Buckeyes. Slowing down nearly unstoppable playmakers like Marvin Harrsion Jr. and TreVeyon Henderson will be key to getting a third straight win in The Game. Quarterback play will also be a defining factor as always is in big games, so take a look at three Wolverines to watch versus the Buckeyes on Saturday, Nov. 25.

QB J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy did not play very well against Maryland, but he will have to on Saturday against Ohio State. The Wolverines' quarterback went 12-for-23 with just 141 yards and an interception a week before The Game, but will look to bounce back on Saturday. After throwing at least one touchdown in eight straight games to begin the year, he has failed to do so in three straight performances. McCarthy has been exceptional all season long and this "lull" should really be nothing to worry about. His running ability will be a huge factor and if Michigan can hit on a couple of deep balls that should open up the rushing attack and the intermediate passing game. The Wolverines' QB absolutely brought his best against the Buckeyes in 2022 and Michigan fans are hoping for more of the same this time around.



CB Will Johnson

After emerging as the 2022 season progressed, Will Johnson has been a shutdown cornerback for Michigan ever since. Johnson is tied for the team lead with four passes defensed and is second with two interceptions. Quarterbacks have rarely been testing him so far, but Johnson will be tasked with covering Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan should expect McCord to throw his way with regularity. If Johnson stands up against Harrison Jr., he can make a case for himself as the top corner in the country while potentially helping his Wolverines to the College Football Playoff.



Michigan's Defensive Line