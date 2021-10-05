Four-Star Gregg Glenn Commits To Michigan Basketball

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has added yet another top 100 piece to his championship program. Four-star power forward Gregg Glenn pledged to the Wolverines over Georgia, Virginia Tech, South Florida and others Tues., Oct. 5.

Glenn, a long time friend of the Howard family, is tight with fellow class of 2022 prospect Jett Howard, Juwan's son. Though he's going through the process, the younger Howard is expected to choose the Wolverines, as well, and sign in November.

Glenn visited for Michigan football's weekend with Northern Illinois and was blown away at the reception he received. He told us his visit couldn't have gone much better.

"It was a great weekend," he said. "All the fans were awesome. The campus was great ... it was amazing. People there were welcoming me and telling me to come there, the coaching staff was really great ... everything wowed me, so yeah [I had a great time]."

We asked him if he talked to the Michigan coaches about a possible pledge.

"No comment on the committing part yet," he said.

'Yet' obviously being the key word. He admitted he had no other visits set.

Analysts still aren't quite sure what to make of the four-star. He's long been highly ranked in the class, but he still needs to become a better shooter.

"I was at USA tryouts when he made the team," ProInsight.com analyst Andrew Slater told us this summer. "It’s fair to say he’s one of those jack-of-all-trades, hybrid forwards. He’s very competitive.

"He needs to improve his skill level, not only to be a successful college player but also if he wants to get to the NBA level. His perimeter shot has got to become more consistent.“He’s definitely a hybrid four, but if he continues to struggle to shoot, he’s going to be strictly a four.”

Glenn insisted last month the shot is getting there.

"I would describe my game as a hard-nosed player. I am versatile," he said. "I can get to the basket when I want. In the paint, I can score multiple ways. My shot is getting better, and I am one of the best passers in the country.

"I play defense well, I bring energy and excitement to the floor. People say I play like Draymond Green, PJ Washington and others.”

Michigan also has pledges from point guard Dug McDaniel and big man Tarris Reed and could still take another prospect in addition to Howard.