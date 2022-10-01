4 takeaways from Michigan's dominant road win over Iowa
Michigan is walking out of Iowa City still undefeated, and when you're a top 5 team playing at Kinnick Stadium, that's all you can ask for.
The Wolverines captured their first road win of the season, beating Iowa 27-14 without trailing in the game.
U-M outgained the Hawkeyes 327 to 281 behind a balanced offensive attack NUMBER led by QB J.J. McCarthy's 143 QB rating and running back tandem, Blake Corum (133 rushing yards) and Donovan Edwards (receiving touchdown).
The defense looked human late but spent most of its day shutting down Iowa, including a goal-line stop late in the 4th quarter.
Here are five takeaways from Michigan's 27-7 win over Iowa.
McCarthy unfazed by road environment
Despite a fumble recovered by U-M on a blindside hit, McCarthy looked the part of a Big Ten starting quarterback on the road.
Entering the game with an 80% completion percentage, the sophomore QB went 18-of-24 (75%) for 155 yards and a touchdown, continuing to show off his pristine accuracy as a passer.
McCarthy still doesn't have a turnover on the season.
Despite the offense's struggles late, there was no hiccup in his game due to the road environment. Considering Iowa went into the game 5-1 against AP top 5 teams at home, it's an impressive win for the sophomore.
Michigan won't have a true road test again until it travels to Columbus to face Ohio State during the last weekend of November.
Michigan's offense goes silent late
Michigan's offense looked methodical and surgical in the opening drive, going 75 yards on 11 plays with 51 rushing yards and 28 passing yards.
Looking balanced, prepared, and schemed, the offense looked primed for a big day for the majority of the first half.
In the second half, it went quiet, especially when the defense needed it most.
Here's a breakdown of how Michigan's drives went.
Michigan's first 5 drives: 5:07, 5:12, 7:00, 3:20, 5:32
Michigan's last 3 drives (excluding the final offensive drive): 2:15, 2:19, 1:40
If the offense is called on late, they'll need to do more than what they did at Kinnick in the 4th quarter on Saturday.
Fully healthy, Michigan's o-line looks dominant again
With Trevor Keegan back in at guard, Michigan's offensive line looked as impressive as ever, spending the bulk of the day mauling Iowa's defenders in pass protection and run-blocking.
McCarthy was only hit once in 25 dropbacks, and only three of Michigan's 65 plays (excludes kneel down) went for negative yardage, one of them due to McCarthy tripping over an offensive lineman.
It wasn't a gaudy numbers day for U-M, finishing with 329 total yards and nearly evenly splitting passing and rushing yards, but the o-line faced a daunting test in Iowa City and passed it with flying colors.
Defense looked dominant early, vulnerable late
Michigan's defense looked unstoppable on paper, shutting out Iowa in the first half. But the Hawkeye offensive designs looked like they were working in the passing game. Petras was missing open targets.
He didn't in the second half, though, and once Iowa got its run game going, the play-action did wonders for its bottom-of-the-barrel scoring offense that pushed Michigan to its brink in the second half.
At one point, Iowa had its way with Michigan's defense. When a 30-yard play for Iowa was erased by a personal foul, two plays later, Petras made a 28-yard throw after starting with a 1st & 20. The Hawkeyes scored two plays later.
Following a quick 3-and-out for U-M on the other side, Iowa's offense responded with a drive that ended at Michigan's six-yard line.
When Iowa had a chance to cut the lead to a touchdown, the defense woke up with four consecutive pressures, including two sacks, on a 4-and-out for the Hawkeyes to end the game.
A lot of bending but very little breaking from Jesse Minter's defense.
