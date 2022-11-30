Michigan had four offensive starters selected to the First-Team All-Big Ten offense on Wednesday afternoon, the conference announced. Blake Corum, Olu Oluwatimi, Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter were all named to the conference's first-team.

Michigan's offensive line has been a strong force in the trenches all season long, and it was proven on Wednesday with the release of the first-team selections. Three Wolverine offensive linemen were named to the All-Big Ten First-Team offense.

To no ones surprise, Blake Corum was selected by both the coaches and the media. Corum was just given the Ameche-Dayne Award, which is awarded to the Big Ten's best running back.