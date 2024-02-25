With Sherrone Moore's first staff during his tenure complete, and with the current dead period nearing an end, it's full speed ahead for Michigan as it starts to make up some ground when recruiting the 2025 class. With three commits secured in the 2025 class already in quarterback Carter Smith, defensive lineman Bobby Kanka and tight end Eli Owens, some positions do need to be addressed in the weeks and months ahead leading up to the early signing period. Below are five positions that the Wolverines need to focus on in the 2025 recruiting class along with some names to watch as the process moves forward. As always, names are never set in stone as recruiting boards always change and shuffle.

Running Back

It's easy to question why the Wolverines should focus on the running back position after having a strong 2024 class with the additions of Jordan Marshall, one of the top running backs in the class, and Micah Ka'apana. However, you can never have enough dynamic playmakers on the depth chart. The Wolverines will be losing Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings after this season and the depth behind the two running backs still needs to be sorted out with Ben Hall, Cole Cabana and Tavierre Dunlap in the mix and having minimal experience. While adding an elite athlete doesn't necessarily mean that this player would come in right away, the Wolverines have shown the blueprint that never having enough depth at any position is not a bad thing. Names to watch: Marquise Davis, Iverson Howard

Wide Receiver

Like running back, you can never have too many dynamic playmakers on your roster. When it comes to the wide receiver spot, the Wolverines have some inexperience returning to the roster this season and have even tried to address depth by adding some height to the room during the first transfer portal window but were unsuccessful. Semaj Morgan and Tyler Morris return and should be penciled in as the main playmakers heading into spring. However, the Wolverines also have the likes of Fred Moore, Karmello English and others who will be pushing for playing time this season. In the 2024 class, the Wolverines added Channing Goodwin and I'Marion Stewart into the mix as well. Names to watch: Kaliq Lockett, Quinn Morris, Shaun Terry

EDGE

Under Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines loved to load up on depth at the EDGE position simply because they could and had so much talent at their disposal in the process. With Harbaugh and Mike Elston no longer with the program, that philosophy shouldn't change under new defensive line coach Greg Scruggs. The Wolverines saw some key departures at the EDGE with Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor both declaring for the draft but do have some experience returning with the depth chart becoming more top-heavy when it comes to experience heading into the season. Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart will anchor the line heading into spring with Enow Etta, Cam Brandt, TJ Guy and Kechaun Bennett being the likely depth pieces so far. In the 2024 class, the Wolverines added Lugard Edokpayi, Dominic Nichols, Devon Baxter and Ted Hammond into the mix. Names to watch: Jaylen Williams, Willie Fletcher, Xavier Newsom, Damien Shanklin

Linebacker

The linebacker spot saw some significant turnover this season with both Junior Colson and Mike Barrett departing the program to pursue the NFL. With the program struggling to develop depth in recent years, the 2023 season proved that having depth at the linebacker position went a long way in having an elite defensive unit. U-M secured a big-time transfer portal victory by adding Maryland's Jaishawn Barham into the mix and the program has Ernest Hausmann returning who will take on an increased role this season. Micah Pollard, Jaydon Hood and Jimmy Rolder are names that are expected to add to the depth as well. In the 2024 class, U-M added Jeremiah Beasley, Cole Sullivan and Mason Curtis. Both Sullivan and Curtis have position flexibility where they could end up at a different position on defense once the two develop. Names to watch: Kamar Archie, Jonah Williams

Safety