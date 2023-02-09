Michigan's 2024 recruiting class has gotten off to a strong start and is only looking to get stronger as the recruiting cycle goes on. As of this writing, the Wolverines have a top-10 recruiting class and are in a strong position to add even more talented prospects into the mix. Let's take a look at five prospects in particular that the Wolverines have done a good job recruiting in recent weeks.

1. Aaron Chiles

Recently visiting campus, the Wolverines have placed itself in a strong position for 2024 linebacker Aaron Chiles. The Maryland prospect has built an early bond with the coaching staff and walked away impressed with what the football program has to offer. With another visit on the horizon, the Wolverines could see themselves climbing the leaderboards for Chiles' recruitment.

2. Bryce West

A recruiting battle that appears to come down to an old-fashioned Michigan-Ohio State recruiting battle, Bryce West is coming off a recent visit to Ann Arbor that left an impression. Not only that, the bond he is building with Steve Clinkscale is very strong. West is hearing the noise from reinvigorated recruiting efforts from the Wolverines in the state of Ohio, with numerous Ohio natives in his hear wanting him to play for the Wolverines. It sounds like, for the most part, he is receptive.

3. Ben Roebuck

Another Ohio prospect, the Wolverines are sitting in a prime position for the four-star offensive lineman. After another positive visit to campus where he spent some time bonding with four-star commit, and fellow Ohio native, Luke Hamilton, Roebuck is noticing what makes the Wolverines program enticing to play for. Current FutureCast predictions have Roebuck trending to the Wolverines.

4. Brian Robinson

Surprise, surprise, another Ohio prospect. With this recruitment being led by the likes of Clinkscale, Robinson has been feeling the love of the U-M program and the interest is certainly being reciprocated. Robinson is being pitched as another Ohio prospect to leave the state for the Wolverines. After another successful recent visit, it would not come as a shock for U-M to be at the top of his list. Current FutureCast predictions have Robinson trending to U-M.

5. Jadyn Davis