Michigan is on the road again this week. A week after traveling to Iowa, the Wolverines will head in a similar direction this weekend to Bloomington in a Big Ten east matchup with Indiana. Both teams are experiencing opposite trajectories as Week 6 looms, with Michigan (5-0) undefeated and firmly in the playoff conversation while Indiana (3-2) is on a two-game losing streak after a 3-0 start to the campaign. Before the noon kickoff, a time slot that's become Michigan's idea of prime time, here are five things to know before the Wolverines and Hoosiers clash on Saturday.

Indiana's passing defense is miserable

The Hoosiers allow a whopping 296 passing yards per game, which ranks 121st nationally. According to Pro Football Focus, CB Jaylin Williams' 65.6 coverage grade, which ranks 102nd among corners with at least 143 coverage snaps, is the highest of Indiana's cornerback group. Their highest safety, Devon Matthews, has a 69.1 coverage grade--75th nationally. In consecutive losses the last two weeks, the Hoosier defense has allowed 624 passing yards for an average of 312 per game. J.J. McCarthy is the most accurate quarterback in the country, and with his long list of weapons, he should be a massive mismatch for the Wolverines.

Mike Morris entering elite territory

It seems like this happens every year. Michigan loses a pass rusher (or two), and everyone wonders how they'll replace said defensive end. But here we are again, watching another pass rusher emerge in Ann Arbor. Mike Morris' 82.8 pass-rush grade ranks 25th among edge rushers with at least 40 pass-rushing snaps. Against Iowa's No. 1 defense last week, Morris had an 86.0 pass-rush grade in nine rushes against true pass sets.

We always knew Morris could defend the run, leading the team with an 80.5 rush defense grade. If he can consistently be effective rushing the passer, too, Michigan has another elite edge defender on its hands.

Cam Jones is Indiana's best defender

ILB Cam Jones is the best defender so far for Indiana and shines against the run. Jones is the lifeline of the defense and a team captain with a 77.1 overall grade and an elite rush defense grade at 88.2, 4th best in college football among linebackers with at least 100 defensive snaps, and a 14.7% stop rate percentage that ranks sixth. His 2.3% tackle miss rate percentage is tied for second among the same criteria, making him one of the best pure tacklers in the country. Against Blake Corum, who leads college football in rushing touchdowns and has the second-highest overall offensive grade among running backs with at least 60 snaps, Brown will collide with one of the best rushers in the sport.

Indiana loves to throw the ball but not efficiently

Hoosiers' QB Connor Bazelak has the most passing attempts (247) in the country, but his 31% adjusted completion percentage ranks 111th. One problem is Bazelak's protection, which only allows him to spend an average of 2.66 seconds per dropback, 114th overall, and allowed 91 pressures on its QB so far this season, the most nationally. Despite leading the country in dropbacks and attempts, Bazelak's 56.6 passing grade ranks 67th and his eight passing touchdowns rank 45th. Indiana's offense is trying to throw the ball like an air raid, but so far, it's had no effect, unless you're into scoring 21-24 points and still losing by double digits -- the result of the Hoosiers' last two games. Michigan's 8th-best pass defense has an advantageous matchup on its hands against Tom Allen's Bazelak-led offensive attack.

Jones ascending, but pass protection needs improvement