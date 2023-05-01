The 2023 NFL Draft just ended, which means many people have already turned their eyes toward the 2024 NFL Draft.

Way too early is an understatement, as summer camps have not even begun. What happens during the 2023 college football season can reshape people's expectations for every player potentially entering the NFL Draft next season. Still, plenty of mock drafts have been posted and the folks over at Pro Football Focus have already posted their Big Board Top 100 prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft.

With one of the best rosters in college football heading into 2023, it is no surprise to see the Wolverines are well-represented in early mock drafts. Here is how all the eligible Michigan players are currently ranked according to Pro Football Focus.

24. RB Blake Corum

51. G Zak Zinter

58. QB J.J. McCarthy

62. RB Donovan Edwards

72. C Drake Nugent

96. LB Junior Colson

Now, the rankings are obviously flawed so there isn't much sense picking that apart right now. One thing is obvious, this roster is loaded with potential NFL talent. Michigan had 9 players selected during the NFL Draft this year, and another 2 signed UDFA deals with teams.



