Redshirt freshman Enow Etta has been front and center for the Michigan Football hype train this offseason. What has folks so excited about Etta, and what kind of impact can he make for Team 145?

Etta has all the tools you look for up front. High motor, above average athlete that excels in pursuit, whether in pass rush or getting after the quarterback. His size and speed make him a tweener, but that's not something Michigan shies away from. Names like Kris Jenkins and Mike Morris come to mind.

Earlier this spring, Michigan's DL coach Lou Esposito said that outside/inside question is something they used to their advantage with Etta.

"He's played a lot of snaps," said Esposito. "Enow (Etta), we've had the ability to move him from outside to inside and inside to outside. He's a 6'4, 292-pound kid that ran an 11.3 100 out of high school. He's a really, really good athlete."

That size and athletic ability make Etta a perfect fit for the strong side EDGE, rotating with Derrick Moore. Being able to go inside, whether in speed packages or just in rotation on the defensive line like Morris in 2021, makes him a valuable piece to a defense that thrives on versatility. Especially now with Wink Martindale, who loves disguising pressure and coverage upfront.

Etta only played three games last season, but that had everything to do with the experience ahead of him and not his talent or potential. For Etta, getting into the rhythm of being a consistent contributor will be his first big challenge this season. If he can carve out his role, he will be utilized often. A strong spring makes Esposito more confident Etta can have an impact on the EDGE.

"I think the biggest thing for him is getting some of those inside reps has really helped him on the edge. Now when you put him on the edge, some of the weaknesses that he had, he doesn't have anymore in the physicality part. He's been extremely physical all spring and he's a big part of what we're gonna do moving forward."

Look for Etta to push for reps rotation behind Derrick Moore early. If he can shine in multiple spots, that versatility could see him find a role of his own, one that would be essential to Michigan's success in 2024.