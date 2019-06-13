Sign up between now and midnight on Monday and you’ll receive free access to TheWolverine.com until fall camp starts!

This will give you access to content concerning the June official visitors, coverage of the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in July, special features from The Wolverine staff and all the analysis of the team heading into the 2019 season.

New users: https://michigan.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=UMFree19

Returning free users and past subscribers, sign in first and then go here:

https://michigan.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=UMFree19