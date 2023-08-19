Indiana transfer A.J. Barner's addition to the Michigan program during the offseason has bolstered a talented tight end room headlined by rising sophomore Colston Loveland. With Barner, it's clear that the program has two headliners at the tight end position that can both add different things to the program.

While both won't necessarily be fighting over snaps as the two players can be on the field at the same time, that doesn't mean there isn't any competition during camp.

Meeting with the media this week, Barner discussed his relationship with Loveland and how the two are making each other better at this stage in camp.

"I think it's great having both of us here because we can push each other," Barner said. "We're each other's biggest fan, also, at the same time. Just having two really good players has been extremely helpful for me and for him also. He's just a really talented player, really smart football player. I think the way Coach Newsome uses us when we're on the field together and when we're not will be a great advantage for our offense.

"The rest of the tight end room also. We have really, really good players I'm really excited to play with."

While Barner will certainly be utilized for his blocking ability in the run game, he's also a very capable red zone threat to complement Loveland.

He is feeling very optimistic about where the direction the passing game is headed this season.

Just what direction could that be?

"I think (the passing game can be) very dangerous," Barner said. "I think having J.J. back there slinging the rock, he was incredible all spring. A tremendous leader, a tremendous football player. The O-line has looked incredible and they're going to give us time to do that. We have plenty of weapons whether it's on the perimeter with CJ, Roman, the freshmen receivers and the tight ends also. I think it'll be a great thing for us.

"Running the ball, that's not going anywhere. For me, that will pop on tape, too. I think that's something I've really improved at, something that I'm striving for is just to be the best blocking and receiving tight end in the country."