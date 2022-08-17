A.J. Henning, Cameron Williams join White Sox NIL initiative CHISOX Athlete
Michigan student-athletes A.J. Henning (football) and Cameron Williams (women’s basketball), both proud Illinois natives, are new members of a Chicago White Sox NIL program which was introduced Wednesday morning in an attempt to ‘help empower student-athletes, their voices and careers both on and off the field.’
According to the announcement, student-athletes will receive personalized career mentorship, top-tier branding opportunities across White Sox platforms, financial incentives for social media promotion, a professional photoshoot at an iconic Chicagoland sports venue, a ceremonial first pitch, a one-time private suite and customized apparel.
Via MLB.com: “CHISOX Athlete is a collaborative and inclusive NIL initiative designed with the purpose to support local talent and expand mutual networks. The program connects a new generation of White Sox ambassadors with top-tier branding opportunities, including financial incentives, access to professional resources from a renowned MLB franchise and personalized career mentorship from leading sports executives.”
Other student-athletes involved in the program include Ahamad Bynum (DePaul), Kylie Feuerbach (Iowa), Anaya Peoples (DePaul), Terrance Shannon Jr. (Illinois), Temi Thomas-Ailara (Northwestern) and Kiki Van Zanten (Notre Dame).