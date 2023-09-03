Football is finally back. It's time to review the state of the Big Ten Conference to see who showed out and who let down. There are plenty of surprises on this list as week one kinks are being worked out. Let's take a look at this past weekend's action in review.

Teams, Scores, Winner's Top Player Michigan (#2) East Carolina 30-3 QB J.J. McCarthy (86.7cmp%, 280yds, 3TDs) Ohio State (#3) Indiana 23-3 TE Cade Stover (5rec, 98yds) Penn State (#7) West Virginia 38-15 QB Drew Allar (325yds, 3 TDs) Wisconsin (#19) Buffalo 38-17 RB Chez Mellusi (13car, 157yds, 2 TDs) ... RB Braelon Allen (17car, 141yds, 2 TDs) Iowa (#25) Utah State 24-14 LB Jay Higgins (16tkl, 1pbu) Maryland Towson 38-6 Taulia Tagovailoa (260yds, 3 TDs) Illinois Toledo 30-28 DB Miles Scott (6tkl, 1 INT, 1 TD) Purdue Fresno State 35-39 QB Mikey Keene (366yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT) Minnesota Nebraska 13-10 Minnesota's Secondary (3 INTs) Rutgers Northwestern 24-7 Rutgers' Defense (5 sacks, 2 INTs)

Those who impressed

QB JJ McCarthy (Michigan) (USA TODAY Sports Images)

QB Drew Allar (Penn State) Penn State's sophomore signal caller stepped right in, looking cool as a cucumber and decisive for the Nittany Lions in his first career start. Drew Allar went 21/29 (72.4%) in a game where he also averaged 11.2ypa. With 325yds passing and 3TDs, Allar leads the conference in passing yards after the first week of action.

QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) With J.J. McCarthy in full control of the quarterback position at Michigan, the Wolverines were firing on all cylinders in their passing game. After nearly a full season under his belt he looked in rhythm and on-time maybe better than ever before as his rapport with his receivers seems to be at an all-time high. The junior QB put up an 86.7% completion percentage on 26/30 passing. He also threw for 280 yards and 3TDs before being pulled partway through the third quarter.

RB Chez Mellusi & RB Braelon Allen (Wisconsin) If you thought with Luke Fickell at the helm that Wisconsin was going to sling the rock in their first game you would have been wrong. The Badgers' running game was something to behold on Saturday as Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen combined for 198 yards and four touchdowns. Mellusi (157 yds, 12.1 ypc, 2 TDs) broke away for an 89-yard TD run as Braelon Allen (141 yards, 8.3ypc, 2 TDs) had a 37-yard run of his own. Wisconsin seems to have a tandem that could be among the best in the conference with the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. Old-school football is back in the Big Ten.

RB Noah Carter (Michigan State) Michigan State struggled early against Central Michigan before pulling away, but one thing proved to be true throughout the game. Noah Carter is an electric running back. A quick, shifty, and decisive runner, Carter tallied 113 yards on 18 carries for one touchdown. He also broke free for a 21-yard reception. The brightest spot of the offense on Friday night, the Spartans may have something with Carter.

Honorable Mention: LB Jay Higgins (Iowa) Higgins put up 16 tackles (12 solo) and a pass breakup against Utah State. He was the one main bright spot in a game that was quintessential Iowa.

Those who disappointed

QB Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

QB Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin) Mordecai did not live up to expectations against the University of Buffalo's defense. Going 24/31 with 189 yards and one touchdown is no big deal. The two bad third down interceptions in Wisconsin territory and a 6.1ypa would say that the Badgers' staff may not be very confident in him. Wisconsin should have won this game by a lot more and their quarterback is what held them back this week.

Ohio State's Offense There were a lot of bumps and bruises for Ohio State in their game against Indiana. The Hoosiers' defense was flying around and defended the run well, holding Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson to less than 4 yards per carry apiece. Third-string Chip Trayanum led the way 8 carries for 57 yards. New starting QB Kyle McCord threw for 239 yards on 31 attempts and had 1 interception. Marvin Harrison Jr. was also held to just 2 catches for 18 yards. Of course, this likely will not be a trend, but against a lower opponent like Indiana there may be some concerns about Ohio State's ability to convert in the red zone as they kicked field goals from the four-yard line twice, and once from the 22-yard line. This is an offense that should be high-flying. Expect plenty of growth to be shown from this team going forward.

Michigan's running game This seems to be an issue that will sort itself out over time as they set their regular starting offensive line, but the run game did not meet expectations for Michigan or their fans. The Wolverines' offense as a whole topped 400 yards, with only The run game, however, only had yards for a 3.9ypc average. Blake Corum led the way with a solid 10 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. The battles in camp seem to have caused some communication errors in the run game as Michigan had competition at LT, RT, and C during the fall. There should be a few concerns going forward for Michigan fans as the run game settles into its expectation as one of the best in the country. After all, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are still there.

Illinois Needing a game-winning 29-yard field goal in the final moments from kicker Caleb Griffin was not in the cards for most people's expectations of Illinois against Toledo. With QB Luke Altmyer taking over and stud DT Jer'Zhar Newton, the expectation was that the Illini had their best team in years, week one did not prove that to be true. They struggled to run the ball and to stop the run, which was the crux of this game. RB Jacquez Stuart and QB Dequan Finn combined for 4.9ypc against Newton and the Illini defense. These teams looked like equals. The difference in the game was a 48-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Illinois' defensive back Miles Scott. Without that and Griffin's field goal, the Illini's season outlook would be totally different.

Honorable Mention: QB Jeff Sims (Nebraska) Sims threw 3 interceptions on 11/19 passing. He did lead the team in rushing with 19 carries for 91 yards, but he will have to perform better down the stretch for Nebraska to reach a bowl game.