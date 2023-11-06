Things in the Big Ten West are finally shaping up, while the eastern side of the conference is firmly the better division as its top three teams have all separated from the pack. Let's take a look around the Big Ten to break down those who impressed and disappointed as we review what happened in the action from week 10.

Table Name Winner Loser Final Score Winner's Top Player #1 Ohio State Rutgers 35-16 RB TreVeyon Henderson (22car, 128yds, 1 TD | 5rec, 80yds) #3 Michigan Purdue 41-13 WR Roman Wilson (9rec, 143yds) #11 Penn State Maryland 51-15 QB Drew Allar (25/34 240yds, 4 TDs) Iowa Northwestern 10-7 LB Jay Higgins (12tkl, 6 solo, 2tfl, 1sk) Illinois Minnesota 27-26 WR Isaiah Williams (13rec, 131yds, 2 TDs) Michigan State Nebraska 20-17 S Jaden Mangham (7tkl, 4 solo 1int, 1pbu, 1tfl) Indiana Wisconsin 20-14 LB Aaron Casey (9tkl, 7 solo, 2sk, 4tfl)

Those Who Impressed

RB TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) Somehow TreVeyon Henderson was not the leading rusher in Ohio State's bout with Rutgers, but the Buckeyes' running back easily had the best performance of the game. Although Rutgers' Kyle Monangai went for over 150 yards, Henderson led OSU in rushing with 22 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown, as well as receiving with five receptions for 8 yards. He looks like the player of old that torched the Big Ten all of last season before injuries had derailed his play until last week. Ohio State is getting Henderson's best at the time that they need it the most.

Penn State as a whole In a matchup that could have easily been a trap game because of the lookahead to Michigan, Penn State went on the road to Maryland and obliterated the Terrapins 51-15. Drew Allar had a terrific game going 25/34 with 240 yards and four touchdowns, adding four carries for 39 yards. A running game that has been a shell of its 2022 self saw Kaytron Allen rush 14 times for 91 yards and a score on top of Allar's success. The Nittany Lions' defense also recovered two fumbles and picked off Taulia Tagovailoa once. Still, the most impressive stat of the game is yet to be mentioned. Penn State's defense held Maryland to -49 yards rushing. That is absolutely insane when even a total of zero yards would be impressive.

Michigan's Passing Game In a game against Purdue where it felt like J.J. McCarthy had missed some throws, he still had a 65% completion percentage while throwing for 335 yards. His top receiver, Roman Wilson, caught nine of those balls for 143 yards. Michigan saw seven players catch a pass, six of which had 25 or more yards receiving on the game. McCarthy had several completions of 20-plus yards and seemed to also miss on a few other gimmies he would normally hit. It's safe to say that although McCarthy was not the unworldly level of efficient that he has been this year, the Wolverines passing attack is in terrific hands if their game against Purdue was what some fans believed was an "off night".



Those Who Disappointed

HC Luke Fickell (Wisconsin) Wisconsin came into its week 10 matchup against an Indiana team that had lost four-straight games and six-straight conference games. Now, Wisconsin has fallen a game and a half back from Iowa in the Big Ten West. Even without RB Braelon Allen, the Badgers and Luke Fickell needed to find a way to win against a bad Indiana team. After all, they outgained them by nearly 100 yards. Instead, the lack of turnovers forced and losing two fumbles of their own dug Wisconsin's grave. Fickell is rebuilding Wisconsin in his own image, so it will take time to see the results on the field that many were expecting in 2023.

QB Heinrich Haarberg (Nebraska) It is pretty safe to say that Haarberg is the main reason for Nebraska's loss. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble on top of them. It did not help that the Cornhusker's offensive line failed to protect him by giving up seven sacks, although some of those were on Haarberg trying to extend the play for too long. Nebraska's passing offense is broken. While their defense played fine, they could not run the ball to the tune of a victory with Haarberg's turnovers. Michigan State made enough opportune plays to win this game and that is why the Cornhuskers fall to fourth place in a crowded west division.

Maryland's Rushing Attack Maryland had 16 carries (six of which are counted as sacks) for -49 yards. Surely a portion of that is from Tagovailoa's sack numbers (gosh don't we love the NCAA's stat-keeping) but only one player on Maryland rushed for a positive yardage total. That was backup QB Billy Edwards Jr. who had only carried the ball once for four yards. Maryland had less than 250 total yards on the game and their lack of success (and commitment) to the running game hurt them yet again this season.





Closing Remarks