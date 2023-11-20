Plenty of developments took place in the second to last regular season game of the season: a poor offensive output prior to rivalry week for Michigan, a Michigan State tight end finally breaking through, and an Ohio State running back that has built some momentum all headline this story. Take a look below at winners, losers, final scores, top performers, players who impressed and players who disappointed in week 12 of Big Ten football.

Winners, Losers, Final Scores, Top Performers Winner Loser Final Score Winner's Top Player #2 Ohio State Minnesota 37-3 RB TreVeyon Henderson (15 car, 146yds, 2 TDs | 2rec, 26yds)

#3 Michigan Maryland 31-24 CB Mike Sainristil (2int, 3tkl) #12 Penn State Rutgers 27-6 QB Beau Pribula (8car, 71yds, 1 TD) #16 Iowa Illinois 15-13 DB Jermari Harris (8 solo tkl, 4pbu) Northwestern Purdue 23-15 LB Xander Mueller (13tkl, 7 solo, 1int, 0.5sk) Wisconsin Nebraska 24-17 QB Tanner Mordecai (18/28, 160yds, 1 TD | 9car, 51yds) Michigan State Indiana 24-21 TE Maliq Carr (9rec, 100yds, 2 TDs)

Those Who Impressed

TE Maliq Carr (#6) (Nick King)

TE Maliq Carr (Michigan State) The Spartans' junior tight end has finally broken out. After playing with a poor passing attack and struggling with drops for much of the season, Maliq Carr went off. His nine catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns headlined the receiving stats versus the Hoosiers on Saturday. Carr began his career with MSU as a two sport athlete that also played basketball, but switched exclusively to football to focus on his massive potential at tight end. His pass catching abilities were on full display during a 17-yard score in the first quarter and go-ahead 36-yard score with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth. Carr could easily be one of the best receiving tight ends in the Big Ten come next season.

RB TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) After missing nearly a month to injury in the middle of the season, TreVeyon Henderson has been absolutely lights out for the Buckeyes. Against Minnesota this weekend, Henders rushed an impressive 15 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Half of his rushing total came from a 75-yard score that proved his explosive ability to be a home run hitter, something that Ohio State will surely need for The Game. This is his third week in a row on this list and OSU needs Henderson at his best against Michigan.

LB Xander Mueller (Northwestern) With 93 tackles on the season, Xander muller has been one of the top players in a Wildcats defense that has been improving week by week. While holding Purdue to just 15 points, Mueller had 13 tackles, seven of which were solo tackles, one interception and half of a sack. He now has five sacks and two interceptions on the season, while leading Northwestern in both categories as well as solo tackles with 51.

Those Who Disappointed

QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) (USA Today)

QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) In a 31-24 win over Maryland, J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan offense struggled mightily a week before they take on Ohio State. McCarthy went 12-for-23 for 141 yards and an interception. Two safeties and a defensive score boosted the point total for a Wolverines offense that did not look their best. McCarthy and his receivers were out of sync and out of rhythm. This offense also struggled similarly against Illinois a week before The Game in 2022, which means that there should be just a little bit of cause for concern. Still, nothing to sweat too much over.

QB Drew Allar (Penn State) Drew Allar has now played two straight bad games against great and good defenses. After putting up just 70 yards passing against Michigan a week ago, Allar could only muster 79 yards versus Rutgers. He failed to reach a 50% completion percentage in both matchups and now the Nittany Lions will face Michigan State on the road in a prime time matchup for their final regular season game.

RB Braelon Allen (Wisconsin) The junior running back from Fon Du Lac, Wisconsin ran 22 times for just 62 yards, good for 2.8 yards per carry. Allen was supposed to be one of the top running backs in the conference and he has just not been the same this season as he was in previous years. Battling through an injury for a portion of the campaign does not help, but Wisconsin's offense has really needed him since his running mate Chez Mellusi went down early in the season. His performance has been inconsistent overall and now that Iowa has clinched the Big Ten Championship Game, Wisconsin is looking towards bowl season and 2024.



Closing Remarks