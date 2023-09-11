After the second weekend of Big Ten action we saw upsets, disappointments, freshman show-outs, and stars emerge. The early season is where teams are trying to find themselves, leaving the door open for a team like Wisconsin or Illinois to lose in their first power five matchup. Let's take a look at the stars and scores around the conference before we break down the weekend.

QB Noah Kim (Michigan State)

After a slow start in the first half of game one against Central Michigan, Kim has dominated the lower level competition so far. On Saturday against Richmond, Kim threw for three touchdowns and almost 300 yards (292) while being highly efficient and completing 81.8% of his passes. Kim has been a pleasant surprise to many outside the Spartans' football program, as his emergence so far is impressive.

Keep an eye on Kim to see if he can keep his level of play up as conference play begins soon and the schedule gets tougher.





RB Roman Hemby (Maryland)

Roman Hemby was not a household name outside of the Maryland program, but he could easily be the second best offensive player on their team aside from Taulia Tagovailoa.

In a game where Charlotte's defense actually played well against Maryland's very good passing offense, the Terrapins turned to their running back who fell just 11 yards short of 1000 last season. Hemby put up 20 carries for 162 yards and a touchdown, adding four catches for 55 yards out of the backfield. He is averaging over 100 yards a game and about seven yards per carry on the season.





WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

After last week's two catch and 18 yard performance, is anyone at all surprised that the best receiver in the nation appeared on this "those who impressed" list in week 2? Probably not. The Buckeyes were going to have to get Marvin Harrison Jr. the ball the Indiana game where his QB, Kyle McCord, struggled. Harrison Jr. racked up 7 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Youngstown State.

McCord ended up having a very good game himself with 258 yards and 3 touchdowns in limited action as well. Ohio State is clearly working to develop their passing attack in neglect of their running game (which they surely feel confident in), so Harrison Jr. is just getting started.





RB Darius Taylor (Minnesota)

The Detroit native and true freshman was nothing short of dominant on Saturday. Taylor rushed for an enormous 193 yards, bearing the weight of the offense with 33 carries. His 193 yards is the second most in school history, right behind Darrell Thompson's 205 yards (1986). After having only one carry for three yards against Nebraska, Taylor came out on fire in week two against Eastern Michigan, a school he grew up down the road from.

Minnesota seems to be fully committed to a ground and pound style, so it should be interesting to see if Taylor established a key role of the in the backfield following his performance. He is battling for playing time with fifth year senior Sean Tyler and sixth year senior Bryce Williams.





Honorable Mention: DB Dillon Thieneman (Purdue)

Another true freshman, Thieneman has shown out in both his first and second games of the season. He tallied ten solo tackles and an interception against Fresno State in the Boilermakers' loss. He added six solo and seven total tackles and an interception in a 24-17 week two win over Virginia Tech. Thieneman has impressed quickly, leading the team in tackles in both games, and may be on of Purdue's best players on defense this season.



