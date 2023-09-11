A look around the Big Ten: Week 2
After the second weekend of Big Ten action we saw upsets, disappointments, freshman show-outs, and stars emerge. The early season is where teams are trying to find themselves, leaving the door open for a team like Wisconsin or Illinois to lose in their first power five matchup. Let's take a look at the stars and scores around the conference before we break down the weekend.
|Team #1
|Team #2
|Final Score
|Top Performer
|
#2 Michigan
|
UNLV
|
35-7
|
QB J.J. McCarthy
(22/25, 278yds, 2 TDs | 3car, 38yds)
|
#5 Ohio State
|
Youngstown State
|
35-7
|
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
(7rec, 160yds, 2 TDs)
|
#7 Penn State
|
Delaware
|
63-7
|
RB Kaytron Allen
(19car, 103yds, 1 TD)
|
#19 Wisconsin
|
Washington State
|
22-31
|
QB Cameron Ward
(20/32, 212yds, 2 TDs | 17car, 43yds)
|
Iowa
|
Iowa State
|
30-13
|
RB Jaziun Patterson
(10car, 86yds, 1 TD)
|
Maryland
|
Charlotte
|
38-20
|
RB Roman Hemby
(20car, 162yds, 1 TD | 4rec 55yds)
|
Illinois
|
Kansas
|
23-34
|
RB Devin Neal
(10car, 120yds, 1 TD | 4rec, 47yds)
|
Purdue
|
Virginia Tech
|
24-17
|
DB Dillon Thieneman
(7tkl, 1int)
|
Nebraska
|
#22 Colorado
|
14-36
|
QB Shedeur Sanders
(31/42, 393yds, 2 TDs)
|
Indiana
|
Indiana State
|
41-7
|
RB Jaylin Lucas
(10car, 88yds, 2 TDs | 4rec, 39yds | 1ret, 27yds)
|
Northwestern
|
UTEP
|
38-7
|
RB Cam Porter
(17car, 90yds | 2rec 14yds)
|
Michigan State
|
Richmond
|
45-14
|
QB Noah Kim
(18/22, 292yds, 3 TDs | 6car, 21yds)
|
Rutgers
|
Temple
|
36-7
|
RB Kyle Monangi
(28car, 165yds, 1 TD)
|
Minnesota
|
Eastern Michigan
|
25-6
|
RB Darius Taylor
(33car, 193yds, 1 TD | 2rec, 13yds)
Those who impressed
QB Noah Kim (Michigan State)
After a slow start in the first half of game one against Central Michigan, Kim has dominated the lower level competition so far. On Saturday against Richmond, Kim threw for three touchdowns and almost 300 yards (292) while being highly efficient and completing 81.8% of his passes. Kim has been a pleasant surprise to many outside the Spartans' football program, as his emergence so far is impressive.
Keep an eye on Kim to see if he can keep his level of play up as conference play begins soon and the schedule gets tougher.
RB Roman Hemby (Maryland)
Roman Hemby was not a household name outside of the Maryland program, but he could easily be the second best offensive player on their team aside from Taulia Tagovailoa.
In a game where Charlotte's defense actually played well against Maryland's very good passing offense, the Terrapins turned to their running back who fell just 11 yards short of 1000 last season. Hemby put up 20 carries for 162 yards and a touchdown, adding four catches for 55 yards out of the backfield. He is averaging over 100 yards a game and about seven yards per carry on the season.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)
After last week's two catch and 18 yard performance, is anyone at all surprised that the best receiver in the nation appeared on this "those who impressed" list in week 2? Probably not. The Buckeyes were going to have to get Marvin Harrison Jr. the ball the Indiana game where his QB, Kyle McCord, struggled. Harrison Jr. racked up 7 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Youngstown State.
McCord ended up having a very good game himself with 258 yards and 3 touchdowns in limited action as well. Ohio State is clearly working to develop their passing attack in neglect of their running game (which they surely feel confident in), so Harrison Jr. is just getting started.
RB Darius Taylor (Minnesota)
The Detroit native and true freshman was nothing short of dominant on Saturday. Taylor rushed for an enormous 193 yards, bearing the weight of the offense with 33 carries. His 193 yards is the second most in school history, right behind Darrell Thompson's 205 yards (1986). After having only one carry for three yards against Nebraska, Taylor came out on fire in week two against Eastern Michigan, a school he grew up down the road from.
Minnesota seems to be fully committed to a ground and pound style, so it should be interesting to see if Taylor established a key role of the in the backfield following his performance. He is battling for playing time with fifth year senior Sean Tyler and sixth year senior Bryce Williams.
Honorable Mention: DB Dillon Thieneman (Purdue)
Another true freshman, Thieneman has shown out in both his first and second games of the season. He tallied ten solo tackles and an interception against Fresno State in the Boilermakers' loss. He added six solo and seven total tackles and an interception in a 24-17 week two win over Virginia Tech. Thieneman has impressed quickly, leading the team in tackles in both games, and may be on of Purdue's best players on defense this season.
Those who disappointed
QB Jeff Sims (Nebraska)
Things are not looking good for Jeff Sims, who has found himself on this list for the first two weeks of the season, struggling astronomically in both games. After throwing three interceptions in week one, while having two fumbles and a pick in week two, Sims has six turnovers in just two games.
Cornhuskers' head coach Matt Rhule has to be looking elsewhere at the position, but the pickings are slim. Nebraska needs Sims to figure it out, as they really have nobody with any legitimate experience to turn to. Even Brock Purdy's younger brother Chubba does not seem to be ready for extended action.
Illinois' Defense
After losing their previous defensive coordinator Ryan Walters (2021-22) to Purdue's head coaching gig, the Illinois defense has not looked the same since his departure. Aaron Henry, the Illini's former defensive backs coach, is struggling to figure things out early. With big ol' Jer'Zhan Newton along the line of scrimmage at defensive tackle, the assumption would be that the run defense would have been better against Kansas. After all, Newton is one of the top projected lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Instead, the Jayhawks ran for 262 yards and threw for 277 more in a dominant effort of 539 total yards of offense, racking up several chunk plays of 20 plus yards along the way. The Illini are struggling mightily as they head into a matchup against an elite Penn State offense.
Wisconsin's Offense
Wisconsin took on Washington State in their first power five matchup of the season, and the Cougars played incredibly well against the Badgers' run. Wisconsin failed to reach 100 yards rushing (90) on 29 carries, just a week after running over Buffalo for 314 yards on 40 carries. Braelon Allen ran the ball only seven times for 20 yards, and Chez Mellusi had just 49 yards on 12 carries.
In fact, the Badgers relied on Tanner Mordecai to throw for 278 yards and one touchdown on 25/40 passing. Without any interceptions you could call it a bounce back game from week one, instead he had two fumbles in the 31-22 loss.
Honorable Mention: B1G QBs in general
Losing in part because of
Illinois' Luke Altymer had a 202 yard, one touchdown, and two interception performance. He was one of the key reasons the team lost in combination with their atrocious defensive performance.
Winning in spite of
Minnesota's Athan Kaliakmanis threw for just 117 yards and a pick, his second straight poor performance as well. He has now thrown for a combined 313 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Iowa's Cade McNmara threw for just 123 yards and 1 pick on 22 attempts in the Cy-Hawk game.
Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa threw two interceptions, taking the shine off of his 287 yards and a touchdown, against Biff Poggi and Charlotte.
*Side Note*
I would also like to mention that I left the Mel Tucker sexual harassment allegation out of my "those who disappointed" section because I think that everyone knows that it was disappointing (to say the least). What he is alleged to have done was disgusting, especially as a leader of men. I surely thought about it. That said, is something that I think has been covered extensively and I did not feel the need to inject a mini-column about how horrible and disappointing it is.
Closing remarks
There is still a lot to sort out across the conference and college football as a whole. If your favorite team or player ended up on this list in the "those who disappointed" section, they have every chance to show up in the "those who impressed". The flipside also applies.
Keep an eye out for who that might be in next week's reiteration of this article.
