Week three of college football did not quite turn the season upside down in the way that week two did, but it was plenty well interesting in the Big Ten. While several teams are still trying to establish an identity and get the early kinks out, others are beginning to settle in nicely. First lets take a look at the scores, then lets breakdown who impressed and who disappointed in the weekends' action.

Teams, Scores, and Top Performers Team #1 Team #2 Final Score Winner's Top Player #2 Michigan Bowling Green 31-6 RB Blake Corum (12car, 101yds, 2 TDs) #6 Ohio State Western Kentucky 63-10 QB Kyle McCord (19/23, 318yds, 3 TDs) #7 Penn State Illinois 30-13 Penn State Defense (4int, 1fmbl rec) #25 Iowa Western Michigan 41-10 RB Leshon Williams (12car, 145yds | 2rec, 27yds, 1 TD) Michigan State #8 Washington 41-7 QB Michael Penix (27/35, 473yds, 4 TDs) Minnesota #20 North Carolina 31-13 WR Nate McCollum (15rec, 165yds, 1 TD) Northwestern #21 Duke 38-14 QB Riley Leonard (15/20, 219yds | 13car, 97yds, 2 TDs) Maryland Virginia 42-14 QB Taulia Tagovailoa (19/30, 342yds, 1 TD) Wisconsin Georgia Southern 35-14 S Hunter Wohler (10tkl, 2int, 1sk, 1tfl)

Rutgers Virginia Tech 35-16 RB Kyle Monangi (16car, 143yds, 3 TDs)

Nebraska Northern Illinois 35-11 QB Heinrich Haarberg (14/24, 158yds, 2 TDs | 21 car, 98yds, 1 TD) Purdue Syracuse 20-35 QB Garrett Shrader (14/28, 184yds, 1int | 25 car, 195yds, 4 TDs) Indiana Louisville 14-21 WR Jaylin Lucas (10rec, 98yds, 1 TD | 8car, 29yds)

Those who impressed

RB Leshon Williams (Iowa) (© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Penn State's and Wisconsin's Defense Penn State dominated in their first conference game at Illinois for a 30-13 win.. The Illini turned the ball over five times, four of which were interceptions thrown by QB Luke Altmyer. The Nittany Lions will need their defense to show up in big games as they take on the leaders and best of the conference, Michigan and Ohio State. Wisconsin's defense also showed out, albeit against lower level competition in Georgia Southern. In a 35-14 victory, the Badgers caught five interceptions and recovered a fumble. All from Eagles' QB Davis Brin who threw the ball 52 times.

QB Kyle McCord (Ohio State) Kyle McCord had a very good game against a poor Western Kentucky Hilltoppers pass defense. The Ohio State QB put up 318 yards and three touchdowns in their 63-10 win on just 19/23 passing. The Buckeyes needed McCord to put up a good performance to build confidence and momentum heading into conference play.

QB Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland) After a strange, sort of down, game against Charlotte we saw Taulia Tagovailoa come out with a huge game in a 42-14 win over a bad Virginia team. The Terrapins' gunslinger went 19/30 for 342 yards and one touchdown. Tagovailoa is one of the best quarterbacks in the conference and will look to continue to show that on NBC against Michigan State in week four. Michael Penix (albeit a heisman-caliber QB) just lit up the Spartans' defense on 27/35 passing, 473yds and four touchdowns.

RB Leshon Williams (Iowa) Leshon Williams and the running game for Iowa is the lone bright spot of what has shown yet again to be an abysmal Hawkeye's offense. Somehow putting up 41 points, the Iowa offense was carried to a 41-10 victory over Western Michigan by Williams. The Hawkeye's junior runner ran for 145 yards on just 12 carries. He was also third on the team in receiving with two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown. So far it has been a back-by-committee offense for Iowa, and this week it was Leshon Williams who lit it up big time.

Those who disappointed

QB JJ McCarthy (Michigan) (Associated Press)

QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) In Michigan's 31-6 win, McCarthy played arguably the worst game of his career. After a near-perfect start to the season, his decision making struggled, throwing three careless interceptions (none of which were particularly great plays by the defensive backs). His 61.5% completion rate on 8/13 for was not bad, especially if you turn those interceptions into throw-aways. The Wolverines' QB is often quick to correct issues, so do not expect this to continue. It was more of a reality check for a guy who was statistically one of the best passers in the country through two weeks.

QB Luke Altmyer (Illinois) Altmyer was just darn awful (yet again) and has a good chance of being benched for anyone with a different name on the back of their jersey in week four. The Illini QB went 15/28 for 163 yards and four interceptions. In just a 17 point loss that is back-breaking for Illinois. Altmyer was benched partway through for backup QB John Paddock, who in turn went 10/16 for 129 yards and one touchdown. Do not be surprised if Paddock takes the field against Florida Atlantic.

Michigan State as a whole It really is a tough situation for a football team who lost head coach Mel Tucker to allegations of sexual assault less than a week before they had to take on the number eight team in the nation. Tucker's disgusting behavior cannot be ignored. You also have to feel bad for the Spartans' players. Both sides of the ball defense went out their and put up uninspiring efforts, while the defense struggled in particular against one of the top passing attacks in the country in a 42-7 loss. Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix put up 27/35 passing for 473 yards and four touchdowns. Incredible and heisman-caliber. On top of the 536 yards passing, they allowed 177 yards rushing for 713 yards of total offense. Abysmal. The Michigan State offense only turned the ball over once, but couldn't get anything going with just 261 total yards.

Honorable Mention: QB Cade McNamara (Iowa) The combination of Iowa OC Brian Ferentz and QB Cade McNamara has made for a less than stellar passing game. McNamara was supposed to be somewhat of an offensive savior for the Hawkeyes and up to this point he has been far from that. Against a Mid American Conference program, Western Michigan, McNamara went 9/19 passing (47.36%) for just 103 yards along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Hawkeyes' are fortunate that their defense and ground game carried them to a 41-10 win, because there is a lot of work to be done throwing the ball.

Closing remarks