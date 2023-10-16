After a week six that was at a loss for interesting matchups across the Big Ten, week seven had multiple upsets and things have really gotten interesting below the top three in the conference. Maryland and Wisconsin fell flat on their home fields. As two of the top teams in the conference outside of Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan, they both lost in games that they were favored. Let's take a look around the Big Ten, starting with scores, before we dive into who impressed and who disappointed this weekend.

Teams, Scores and Top Performers Winner Loser Final Score Winner's Top Player #2 Michigan Indiana 52-7 QB J.J. McCarthy (14/17, 222yds, 3 TDs | 10car, 27 yds) #3 Ohio State Purdue 41-7 QB Kyle McCord (16/28, 276yds, 3 TDs | 5car, -11yds) #6 Penn State Massachusetts 63-0 Penn State's Defense (7sck, 14tfl, 1 INT, 45yds passing, 64 yds rushing) Rutgers Michigan State 27-24 RB Kyle Monangai (24car, 148yds, 1 TD) Illinois Maryland 27-24 WR Pat Bryant (3rec, 61yds, 1 TD) Iowa Wisconsin 15-6 RB Leshon Williams Jr. (25car, 174yds, 1 TD)

Those Who Impressed

QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) Sure, the competition has been lower, but the Michigan QB's efficiency has been off the charts. McCarthy racked up 222 passing yards on 14-for-17 completions and three touchdowns while only playing in three quarters. Indiana is not a very good team, but these numbers are undeniable and most definitely translate to greater competition like we saw versus Ohio State in 2022. The world will have to wait until Nov. 11, when Michigan plays Penn State, to know what McCarthy will do against one of top defenses in the nation. Until then, expect him to continue to ball out.

RB Leshon Williams Jr. (Iowa) Leshon Williams, Iowa's' lead tailback, shouldered the workload and the path to victory for the Hawkeyes. With 25 carries for 174 yards and a touchdown he was absolutely undeniable against a Wisconsin defense that gave up just two field goals on the rest of the game. His 82 yard touchdown run were Iowa's only offensive points. Williams is the only thing keeping Brian Ferentz's offense afloat, as Deacon Hill was less than pedestrian with a measly six-for-14 for 37 yards. Keep your eyes on Williams as he continues to rack up massive rushing games with quality yards per carry averages.

Penn State's Defense The Penn State Nittany Lions blew out Massachusetts 63-0 in a game that was never close. The Nittany Lions gave up just 109 yards total, 45 passing and 64 rushing. Yes it was against a 1-7 Umass team. No it does not make it any less impressive. Adding on one interception, seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss, this was a great tune-up game before PSU takes on Ohio State. This is not the first impressive performance of this season for the PSU defense, and it will likely not be the last. It should be interesting to see how they perform going up against an extremely talented offense at home against OSU for week eight.



Those Who Disappointed

Wisconsin as a Whole The Badgers may have lost QB Tanner Mordecai partway through the game, but he was never a crucial part of this offense, and to score just six points at home against Iowa is embarrassing. Braelon Allen has been very good but has not looked the same. He carried the ball 18 times for 87 yards and no scores. All of Wisconsin's points came on field goals. On defense, to allow three scoring drives to a Hawkeyes team that cannot throw the ball is absolutely nasty. Wisconsin had their shot at taking control of the Big Ten West. Instead, Iowa is in the driver's seat.

Michigan State's Collapse The first three quarters were a great showing from the Spartans on both sides of the ball. Their fourth quarter collapse, a blown 18 point lead, was one of the biggest in the conference this season. A fumble returned for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter started things off for Rutgers, who had previously been down 24-6. The snowball effect took hold, as the Spartans struggled to move the ball and a long touchdown drive plus a gutsy onside kick recovery at the 8:30 mark led to a touchdown the next play, signaling the end for MSU. A quick three and out near the seven minute mark allowed the Scarlet Knights to run out the clock the rest of the way.

Maryland's Execution Illinois did absolutely nothing impressive to beat Maryland. The Terrapins only turned the ball over once, to Illinois' one interception, yet somehow the better team did not win this game. Coming into this season many had expected the Fighting Illini to be among the top teams in the Big Ten West, instead they have fallen to 3-4 and now 1-3 in conference play. Still, Maryland found a way to lose this game. After falling down 10 points in the third quarter, 24-14 , Mike Locksley's squad bounced back to tie the game at 24 all with one minute left in the game. A 43-yard field goal by Illinois closed it out, 27-24, serving Maryland their second straight loss, their only two, of 2023. Missed field goals and countless empty possessions defined this game for a Terrapins team that had a chance to be fourth in the East behind the big three: Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State.



Closing Remarks