Week 1 of the NFL preseason is in the books, and plenty of former Wolverines made their mark on it. With that in mind, we've decided to give you a look at where every former U-M player is listed on their team's respective depth chart, along with the stats they compiled in Week 1 of the preseason. Buckle in, because there are 39 Michigan Men currently on NFL rosters.

Former Wolverines in the NFL

• Richard Ash (Played at U-M from 2010-13)^: Dallas Cowboys — Listed as the team's third-string defensive tackle on its depth chart. Preseason stats: Played in Dallas' Aug. 9 loss to the 49ers, but did not accumulate any stats. • Ben Braden (2012-16): New York Jets — Revealed as the Jets' third-string left tackle. • Tom Brady (1996-99): New England Patriots — The organization's Aug. 13 depth chart hailed him as the team's starting quarterback (shocking, right?). Preseason stats: Brady gave way to quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Danny Etling in the Patriots' Aug. 9 win over the Redskins. • Jake Butt (2013-16): Denver Broncos — Second-string at the tight end spot for Denver, behind starter Jeff Heuerman. Preseason stats: Played, but did not see a pass thrown his way in an Aug. 11 loss to the Vikings. • Taco Charlton (2013-16): Dallas Cowboys — Tabbed as the Cowboys' second-string defensive end. Preseason stats: Did not accumulate any statistics in his team's Aug. 9 setback to the 49ers. • Jehu Chesson (2012-16): Kansas City Chiefs — Pegged third at one of the receiver spots, behind Sammy Watkins and Chris Conley. Preseason stats: Hauled in one pass for nine yards in the Chiefs' loss to the Texans on Aug. 9. • Frank Clark (2011-14): Seattle Seahawks — With the departures of defensive ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, Clark has been elevated to the team's starting defensive end on the right side. Preseason stats: Sat out the Seahawks' Aug. 9 setback to the Colts with a hand injury. • Jeremy Clark (2013-16): New York Jets — Fifth-string cornerback. Preseason stats: Did not record any statistics in an Aug. 10 shutout of the Falcons. • Mason Cole (2014-17): Arizona Cardinals — The Arizona Republic reported on Aug. 6 that Cole would become the team's starting center as a rookie, after incumbent A.Q. Shipley suffered a torn ACL. Sure enough, the ensuing depth chart did indeed list him as the squad's starting center. • Blake Countess (2011-14)^: Los Angeles Rams — Slated as Los Angeles' second-string strong safety, behind starter John Johnson. Countess spent his fifth and final collegiate season at Auburn after transferring out of Michigan. Preseason stats: Assisted on a tackle in an Aug. 9 loss to the Ravens. • Amara Darboh (2013-16): Seattle Seahawks — Listed second at one of the receiver spots, behind Tyler Lockett, and perhaps to the surprise of some, in front of Keenan Reynolds. Preseason stats: Sat out the Aug. 9 game against the Texans with a hip flexor.

• Devin Funchess (2012-14): Carolina Panthers — Unsurprisingly, Funchess tops the Panthers' depth chart at wide receiver, after the leading the team in receiving yards (840) and touchdown catches (eight) in 2017. Preseason stats: Caught one pass for six yards in an Aug. 9 victory over the Bills. • Ben Gedeon (2014-16): Minnesota Vikings — After an outstanding rookie campaign that saw him start nine games for the Vikings, Gedeon has maintained his spot as the team's starting weakside linebacker. Preseason stats: Racked up three tackles in an Aug. 11 victory over the Broncos. • Graham Glasgow (2012-15): Detroit Lions — After starting all 16 games last year for the Lions (five at center and 11 at left guard), Glasgow is once again listed as the team's primary center. • Ryan Glasgow (2013-16): Cincinnati Bengals — Played in all 16 affairs last year as a rookie and is now listed as the backup defensive tackle, trailing Geno Atkins. Preseason stats: Has not accumulated any stats. • Brandon Graham (2006-09): Philadelphia Eagles — A 47-tackle, 9.5-sack campaign in 2017 has kept Graham atop the defensive end depth chart for the Eagles. Preseason stats: Did not play in an Aug. 9 blowout loss to the Steelers. • Leon Hall (2003-06): Oakland Raiders — The 33-year old first-time Raider is listed as the team's backup cornerback to Rashaan Melvin. Preseason stats: Did not play in Oakland's 16-10 triumph over the Lions. • Chad Henne (2004-07): Kansas City Chiefs — In his first year with the Chiefs, Henne has been tabbed as the backup quarterback, behind starter Pat Mahomes. Preseason stats: Saw extensive action in Kansas City's Aug. 9 loss to the Texans, completing 8-of-14 passes for 91 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. • Willie Henry (2013-15): Baltimore Ravens — Started three games last year and should be in good position to make a significant impact once again as the second-string defensive tackle. Preseason stats: Has recorded one tackle in each of the first two Ravens preseason games. • Delano Hill (2013-16): Seattle Seahawks — Played in 15 contests last year as a rookie, and has been moved from strong safety to free safety, and is listed as the backup to Tedric Thompson. Preseason stats: Racked up four tackles in the Aug. 9 loss to the Texans, which were tied for the second-most on the team. • Mo Hurst (2013-17): Oakland Raiders — The rookie defensive tackle is already in prime position to make an impact in 2018, sitting second-string behind starter Justin Ellis. Preseason stats: Participated, but did not accumulate any numbers in the team's 16-10 win over the Lions. • Kyle Kalis (2013-16): Washington Redskins — Spent time with both the Colts and the Redskins last year, but seems to have found a home in Washington, where he is tabbed as the second-string left guard. • Joe Kerridge (2011-15): Green Bay Packers — Like so many of the other Wolverines on this list, Kerridge will be in a position to make an impact in Green Bay in 2018, sitting as the squad's backup fullback, behind starter Aaron Ripkowski. Preseason stats: Did not compile any stats in the Packers' win over the Titans.

• Taylor Lewan (2010-13): Tennessee Titans — Fresh off signing the biggest contract in NFL history (five years, $80 million with $50 million guaranteed) for an offensive lineman, Lewan will unsurprisingly be the team's starting left tackle once again. • Jourdan Lewis (2010-13): Dallas Cowboys — Pegged as Dallas' backup cornerback at both corner spots. Preseason stats: Racked up one tackle in the Cowboys' Aug. 9 victory over San Francisco. • Erik Magnuson (2013-16): San Francisco 49ers — He primarily played right tackle during his days in Ann Arbor, but is listed as the backup center in San Francisco. • Patrick Omameh (2009-12): New York Giants — After spending the last two years with the Jaguars, Omameh signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Giants in March, and has been designated as their starting right guard. • Jabrill Peppers (2014-16): Cleveland Browns — Despite being just a second-year player, Peppers should have quite the role for the Browns in 2018. The depth chart tabs him as the team's starting safety, and primary return man on both kicks and punts. Preseason stats: Recorded one tackle and returned one kick for 31 yards in the Browns' Aug. 9 triumph over the Giants. • Henry Poggi (2013-17): New England Patriots — Listed (along with Sony Michel) as New England's fourth-string running back. Preseason stats: Caught one pass for two yards in the Patriots' Aug. 9 victory over the Redskins. • Thomas Rawls (2010-13)^: New York Jets — Is the team's third-string running back. Preseason stats: Did not play in the Aug. 10 triumph over the Falcons due to injury. • Jake Rudock (2015): Detroit Lions — Served as starter Matt Stafford's backup last year, but has been relegated to third-string with the arrival of Matt Cassel. Preseason stats: Saw most of the action at quarterback in the team's Aug. 9 loss to the Raiders, completing 12-of-19 passes for 84 yards, with no scores and no picks. • Jake Ryan (2010-14): Green Bay Packers — Unfortunately, Ryan tore his ACL on Aug. 1 and will miss the entire 2018 season. • Michael Schofield (2010-13): Los Angeles Chargers — After starting five games with the team last year, they signed him to a two-year extension in March, and have since elevated him to be the team's starting right guard. • Channing Stribling (2013-16): Los Angeles Chargers — The newly-signed Charger (inked on Aug. 2) will have an uphill battle to make the team's opening day roster, currently sitting in a two-way tie as the team's fourth-string left cornerback. Preseason stats: Did not play in the an Aug. 11 setback to the Cardinals. • Dymonte Thomas (2013-16): Denver Broncos — Is the team's third-string free safety, behind Justin Simmons and Will Parks, respectively. Preseason stats: Racked up three tackles (including two assists) in Denver's 42-28 loss to the Vikings.

• Fitzgerald Toussaint (2010-13): Pittsburgh Steelers — Is the team's third-string running back, behind Le'Veon Bell and James Conner. Preseason stats: Received seven carries (second-most on the team) for 29 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's Aug. 9 win over the Eagles, averaging 4.1 yards per touch.

• Matt Wile (2011-14): Pittsburgh Steelers — Even though Wile did not appear in an NFL game last year (he was released by the Cardinals on Sept. 4 and signed by the Steelers on Jan. 19), he has been tabbed as Pittsburgh's backup punter (behind Jordan Berry). Preseason stats: Punted twice for a total of 96 yards in the Steelers' Aug. 9 win over Philadelphia, averaging an incredible 48 yards per punt. • Jarrod Wilson (2012-15): Jacksonville Jaguars — The third-year man out of Michigan is in a two-way battle (with Cody Davis) for backup duties at Jacksonville's free safety spot. Preseason stats: Compiled two tackles in his team's narrow 24-20 loss to the Saints on Aug. 9. • Chris Wormley (2014-16): Baltimore Ravens — Like his fellow Wolverine brethren Willie Henry, Wormley is also listed as a second-stringer on Baltimore's defensive line. Preseason stats: Has accumulated one tackle in two Baltimore preseason games. ^ — finished their career at a school other than Michigan

