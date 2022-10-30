Highlighted by the rivalry victory over Michigan State on Saturday, here's another breakdown of how all athletics teams performed throughout the week.

Men's soccer

The men's soccer team's struggles continued this week as they dropped two games to Notre Dame and Penn State, ironically, by the same score. Notre Dame absolutely torched Michigan in the second half, outshooting the Wolverines, 15-1.

The Irish scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to put away the Wolverines, 3-2.

Penn State's performance wasn't as dominant as Notre Dame's but nonetheless, the Nittany Lions defeated Michigan, 3-2.

The Wolverines are 4-10-3 overall on the season and 1-6-1 in Big Ten play. The Big Ten Tournament is this upcoming weekend.

Volleyball

The volleyball team had a pair of three-set affairs this week, as they won one and lost one. Sixth-ranked Ohio State defeated the Wolverines rather easily in straight sets on Wednesday in Columbus.

Michigan bounced back, however, and defeated the Spartans of Michigan State in straight sets on Sunday afternoon. The team now sits at 14-8 overall and 5-7 in Big Ten play.

They will take on Minnesota (away) and Purdue (home) this week.

Field hockey

Michigan hosted Ohio State on Friday in its only game of the week. The Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes, 3-1 on Senior Night. Lora Clarke scored two goals to help Michigan to the victory.

Michigan will now take on Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The Wolverines and Hawkeyes have matched up twice this season, and Michigan has won both meetings.

Ice hockey

Michigan swept Western Michigan this weekend in a two-game, home-and-home series. Five different Wolverines scored on Friday night to lift Michigan to a 5-4 win over the Broncos.

On Saturday, the two teams met in Kalamazoo, where Michigan once again got the better of Western Michigan, this time in overtime. Rutger McGroarty registered a hat trick, and Luke Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Michigan advanced to 7-1 on the season.

They will travel to State College to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions next weekend.

Cross-country

The men's and women's cross-country teams both finished in second place in the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor this weekend. The women's team finished only behind Michigan State, and the men's team finished only behind Wisconsin.

Each team will now prepare for the NCAA Great Lakes Regional which will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Women's golf

The women's golf team came in eighth place out of 18 teams this weekend. Ashley Lau and Mikaela Schulz led the way with scores of 216 and 217, respectively.

This weekend's tournament was the last of the fall season. Now, the women will train over the winter and prepare for the spring season which starts in February.

Football

Michigan dominated Michigan State in the trenches and sent Michigan State back to East Lansing with its fifth loss of the season. Instead of death by a thousand cuts, it was more like death by a thousand field goals as Jake Moody was a perfect 5/5 with his leg.

However, no Michigan-Michigan State game can end without some sort of controversy or wackiness, and Saturday's game was no exception. Defensive backs Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were "assaulted" according to Jim Harbaugh, in what he describes as a "10-on-1."

Michigan State released a statement on Sunday night which officially suspended four of its players. The Big Ten will continue to monitor the situation along with the law enforcement to determine further action.