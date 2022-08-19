A whole bunch of lightning: Corum praises Michigan RB room

Even without Hassan Haskins, Michigan's running back room doesn't foresee a falloff in the run game that became its identity en route to a 12-2 finish last season.

Junior running back Blake Corum, coming off an 11-touchdown sophomore campaign, is healthy after battling an ankle injury late last year.

Next to Corum is the hometown kid, Donovan Edwards, who, as a true freshman, totaled 170 yards on 10 catches against Maryland.

When the Wolverines ran over and through Ohio State for the first time in eight years, Haskins scored five touchdowns; Corum, with an injured ankle, ran for 87 yards on six touches.

The two were donned "thunder & lightning" throughout the 2021 season.

With Haskins in the NFL, playing for the Titans, Corum is the new leader of the room, and he's optimistic that the position group will move on from his old running mate and others will show out with an increased opportunity.

"Having Hassan here was great, and now it's time for other guys to step up. We still have a stacked RB room: Myself, Donovan Edwards, Tavierre Dunlap. There's a freshman (CJ Stokes) who just came in, and he's balling a lot," Corum said to the media on Friday. "We have a packed RB room with guys who can get the job done. Nothing changes, really. Obviously, we'll miss Hassan, but we're ready to go."

The room's depth includes the aforementioned sophomore Dunlap and Stokes, a true freshman.

None of them embody who Haskins is as a back. However, their contrasting styles create a versatile room filled with a pinch of thunder and "a whole bunch of lightning."

"With Donovan and myself, -- last year, what did y'all say? Thunder & lightning? It's lightning & lightning now. You know what I'm sayin'?" Corum said. "That's what I feel like. Tavi brings a little bit of thunder, but Tavi isn't slow. CJ is fast too. A whole bunch of lightning."

In college football, rebuilding isn't an option when you reach the pinnacle. Michigan was close last year but couldn't reach the national championship despite a win over the Buckeyes and a Big Ten title.

So what's left to do when there's a revolving door of talent at most positions? You for t about the stars from last year and reload with more who've been in waiting.

And that's exactly how Corum sees the running back room's performance going in 2022.

"I feel like the game has to go on. Like I said. Obviously, we're going to miss Hassan. He was a big part of our offense. But we're going to pick up right where we left off. Donovan is going to come in; he's going to get more reps now. Tavi is ready. CJ is ready. And we still have, in my opinion, the best offensive line in the country."

The run game will be tested right away by a Colorado State defense that ranks inside the top 50, according to Bill Conelly's SP projections.

Spending the first four weeks with a cake non-conference schedule will lend all four an opportunity to showcase their varying talents.

Though there's no questioning, it's the Corum & Edwards Show come Big Ten play.



