A source close to 2024 CB Aaron Scott has confirmed to Maize & Blue Review that Scott will announce his college decision on July 30.

The Ohio native has narrowed his list of schools to Oregon, Ohio State, and Michigan. Scott took official visits to each school during the month of June.

Once thought to be a heavy Ohio State lean, Oregon and Michigan have each made strong pushes for Scott.

July 30 is significant for Scott, as he will commit on his father’s birthday.

Ohio State currently has 100% of Rivals FutureCasts, but no new predictions have been entered since January.