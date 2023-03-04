After narrowly escaping the No. 7 seed Wisconsin Badgers at Yost Ice Arena on Friday night, the second-seeded Michigan Wolverines netted three late goals to pull away from the Badgers on Saturday night. With a one-game lead in the best-of-three series, Michigan had no interesting in letting the Badgers stick around for a potential third game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NSUNISUdBTiBBRFZBTkNFUyE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CbHVlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CbHVlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v MWpvdmQzcEFPZiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFqb3ZkM3BBT2Y8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gSG9ja2V5IChAdW1pY2hob2NrZXkpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdW1pY2hob2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE2 MzIyMDMxOTA2OTg2NTU3NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2gg NSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Adam Fantilli scored two first-period goals, and Michigan disposed of Wisconsin, 7-4.

Just over eight minutes into the first period, freshman Rutger McGroarty scored on a one-timer on a beautiful pass from Mackie Samoskevich. It was McGroarty's 12th goal of the season, which tied him with Luke Hughes for fourth on the team.

Wisconsin quickly struck back, though, when Michigan forward Nolan Moyle committed two penalties on one play. First, a goaltender interference, then, roughing after the whistle.

The Badgers went on the power play and scored their first goal of the game.

Freshman phenom Adam Fantilli took matters into his own hands throughout the remainder of the first period, as the 6-foot-2 forward scored his 23rd and 24th goals of the season to close out the first 20 minutes.

Then, just 30 seconds into the second period, Fantilli found the back of the net for the third time. It was the freshman's second hat trick of the season, with the other coming in late October against Lake Superior State.

Hats flew onto the rink in celebration of Fantilli's hat trick, but the Badgers remained focused on keeping their season alive.

Wisconsin scored two goals of its own following Fantilli's third of the game, and suddenly, it was just a one-goal lead for Michigan.

In the third period, the visiting underdogs added one more, and Michigan found itself in a dog fight with the Big Ten's worst team, yet again.

However, with 2:20 left in a tie game, Moyle beat Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe. T.J. Hughes and Samoskevich added goals late, and the Wolverines beat Wisconsin for the fifth time of the season.