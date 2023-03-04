Adam Fantilli leads Michigan over Wisconsin, into Big Ten Tournament semis
After narrowly escaping the No. 7 seed Wisconsin Badgers at Yost Ice Arena on Friday night, the second-seeded Michigan Wolverines netted three late goals to pull away from the Badgers on Saturday night. With a one-game lead in the best-of-three series, Michigan had no interesting in letting the Badgers stick around for a potential third game.
Adam Fantilli scored two first-period goals, and Michigan disposed of Wisconsin, 7-4.
Just over eight minutes into the first period, freshman Rutger McGroarty scored on a one-timer on a beautiful pass from Mackie Samoskevich. It was McGroarty's 12th goal of the season, which tied him with Luke Hughes for fourth on the team.
Wisconsin quickly struck back, though, when Michigan forward Nolan Moyle committed two penalties on one play. First, a goaltender interference, then, roughing after the whistle.
The Badgers went on the power play and scored their first goal of the game.
Freshman phenom Adam Fantilli took matters into his own hands throughout the remainder of the first period, as the 6-foot-2 forward scored his 23rd and 24th goals of the season to close out the first 20 minutes.
Then, just 30 seconds into the second period, Fantilli found the back of the net for the third time. It was the freshman's second hat trick of the season, with the other coming in late October against Lake Superior State.
Hats flew onto the rink in celebration of Fantilli's hat trick, but the Badgers remained focused on keeping their season alive.
Wisconsin scored two goals of its own following Fantilli's third of the game, and suddenly, it was just a one-goal lead for Michigan.
In the third period, the visiting underdogs added one more, and Michigan found itself in a dog fight with the Big Ten's worst team, yet again.
However, with 2:20 left in a tie game, Moyle beat Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe. T.J. Hughes and Samoskevich added goals late, and the Wolverines beat Wisconsin for the fifth time of the season.
Michigan will now rest up before hosting the second-lowest remaining seed at Yost Ice Arena next weekend.
